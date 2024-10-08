Letter: Lack of Input from Citizens During the Most Consequential Election in Our Lifetime

by Mel Brinkley

The Davis Enterprise and Vanguard newspapers are MIA from printing much about the upcoming election — the most important election of our lifetime. It is the most consequential election of our lifetime. Therefore the public needs to hear from more than one viewpoint — those who are your neighbors, your friends, and your local buds.

From my experience as a UN Peacekeeper in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) in 1995, I can say with certainty that using violence as a political tool destroys a country from the inside out. Large swaths of that former, fragmented country still struggle with the effects of that war, a war that included thousands of murders and rapes, and the destruction of thousands of homes and public buildings. Everything horrific that human beings can do to each other happened in that war.

Our own Civil War was so horrible that all the wars the US has ever been in do not add up to its American body count in that most uncivil of civil wars. MAGA members have said in public that we need a civil war. They don’t know what they are talking about because if they had seen a civil war up close and personal like I did in 1995, they would not wish such horror on their fellow Americans, unless they are homicidal lunatics, of course.

I don’t want to make America great again by favoring one group of Americans over another group of Americans. For the love of your children and grandchildren, vote responsibly.

Categories:

Tags: