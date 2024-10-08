Letter: Lack of Input from Citizens During the Most Consequential Election in Our Lifetime

by Mel Brinkley
The Davis Enterprise and Vanguard newspapers are MIA from printing much about the upcoming election — the most important election of our lifetime. It is the most consequential election of our lifetime. Therefore the public needs to hear from more than one viewpoint — those who are your neighbors, your friends, and your local buds.
From my experience as a UN Peacekeeper in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) in 1995, I can say with certainty that using violence as a political tool destroys a country from the inside out. Large swaths of that former, fragmented country still struggle with the effects of that war, a war that included thousands of murders and rapes, and the destruction of thousands of homes and public buildings. Everything horrific that human beings can do to each other happened in that war.
Our own Civil War was so horrible that all the wars the US has ever been in do not add up to its American body count in that most uncivil of civil wars. MAGA members have said in public that we need a civil war. They don’t know what they are talking about because if they had seen a civil war up close and personal like I did in 1995, they would not wish such horror on their fellow Americans, unless they are homicidal lunatics, of course.
I don’t want to make America great again by favoring one group of Americans over another group of Americans. For the love of your children and grandchildren, vote responsibly.
“MAGA members have said in public that we need a civil war.”
I’m sure anyone can find some kooks from either party who may have said this but that is not what MAGA members want. Much of the biased media is trying to push this narrative in order to scare voters. Think about it, Trump has now had two close attempts to assassinate him. That violence is not coming from MAGA members.
The two attempts were coming from inside their own house.
The only threats of violence right now are from the right wing, period, despite how you howl to the contrary.
And you’re an old man to be comfortably living in the world you are contributing to creating.
“The two attempts were coming from inside their own house.”
Both assassins were Democrat donors. In fact the guy from Hawaii had a Biden/Harris bumper sticker on his truck.
Try branching out and watching other news rather than just MSNBC. Rachel Maddow and Morning Joe lie to you.
But I will give you this, you managed to actually post a comment without using your new favorite word “shibboleths”.
“And you’re an old man ”
Wow! Ageist much?
Trump Shooter Was “Definitely” Conservative, Ex-Classmate Says
As MAGA world fuels rumors that Trump’s attempted assassin was linked with antifa or DEI, his former classmates in Pennsylvania say the shooter was a conservative.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, former classmates remember 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as a mild-mannered right-winger. “He was definitely a conservative,” said Max R. Smith, one of his ex-classmates.
When remembering Crooks, a classmate described a debate in American history class. “The majority of the class were on the liberal side, but Tom, no matter what, always stood his ground on the conservative side,” Smith said. “That’s still the picture I have of him. Just standing alone on one side while the rest of the class was on the other.”
https://newrepublic.com/post/183829/trump-shooter-definitely-conservative-ex-classmate-says
Trump Allies Sure Are Talking A Lot About Civil War
The former president’s supporters keep raising the idea there’s violent conflict in America’s future
A LITTLE MORE than a week after Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Ohio state Sen. George Lang was warming up the crowd ahead of a speech from Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), when he started idly vamping about how the country might need a civil war.
“I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country — and it will be saved,” Lang said Monday. “It’s the greatest experiment in the history of mankind, and if we come down to a civil war, I’m glad we got people like… Bikers for Trump on our side.”
Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump adviser, repeatedly invoked the prospect of war in June, while addressing a Turning Point Action convention for young conservative activists. “Are we at war?” he asked. “Is this a political war to the knife?” (According to CNN, this strange, oddly-specific phrase is associated with “the Bleeding Kansas skirmishes in the years before the Civil War.”)
“Are you prepared to leave it all on the battlefield in 2024?” Bannon went on to ask the conference’s attendees. “It’s very simple: victory or death!”
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-civil-war-talk-1235066760/
Thank you. This is what I’m talking about. Senior citizens likely won’t fare well in a Civil War battle field of the type the right wing extremists want to see us in.
“Wow! Ageist much?”
Not really, no. I really do wonder how senior citizens that support Trump (or who at least don’t support candidates who don’t want to lead us into an authoritarian Hellhole) plan to survive in the hateful, dog-eat-dog country that the right wingers would love to see is in.
And another insult from you. And yet you cry when someone lobs it right back atcha. Hilarious.
“And another insult from you. And yet you cry when someone lobs it right back atcha. Hilarious.”
You call me an old man while not knowing how old I am and I ask you if you are ageist and I’m the one doing the insulting?
Now that’s hilarious…