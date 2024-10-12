No on Prop 36 TV Campaign Hits Airwaves, Calls CA Measure ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

Vanguard News Desk Editor

SACRAMENTO, CA – The No on 36 campaign said this week it has launched a multi-million dollar statewide television campaign to, as the campaign charges, “reveal the truth about Proposition 36, and highlight the deception and misinformation pushed by the initiative’s proponents.”

The No on 36 committee, in the spot, describes the measure as “smoke and mirrors,” and as other critics have said, “wastes” taxpayer monies on prisons, and will reduce support guaranteed under voter-approved Prop. 47 a decade ago for drug treatment, mental health and rehabilitation.

The 30-second commercials said in a statement the campaign is opposed by law enforcement, doesn’t help public safety, and the “focus on the cuts Proposition 36 will make to existing mental health, drug treatment and rehabilitation programs, while costing state and local governments hundreds of millions of dollars every year in increased jail and prison costs.”

The first commercial that hit the airwaves this week is called, “Illusion,” and ran during the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres National League playoff game this week.

“The more voters learn about Proposition 36, the less they like it. The truth is that Prop. 36 will make California less safe, and mark a return to criminal justice policies that we know do not work. That’s why law enforcement, victims’ rights groups, business owners and community leaders are urging Californians to vote No on Prop. 36 this fall,” the campaign said in a statement.

The spot can be found here.

The No on 36 commercial warns voters, “Don’t be fooled by political smoke and mirrors. Proposition thirty-six is an illusion – NOT a solution.

“Thirty-six claims it’s for safety…But the truth is – thirty-six strips millions from what’s proven to actually keep us safe…Mental health programs…Drug treatment…And rehabilitation

“And (Prop 36) wastes that money on more prisons…Thirty-six provides NO funding for crime fighting…And will only bring back the failed war on drugs…That’s why law enforcement leaders and public safety experts agree NO on Thirty-Six.”

Author Crescenzo Vellucci Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

Categories:

Tags: