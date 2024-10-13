San Francisco Public Defenders Tout 25 Years of Clean Slate Expungement Program

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office last week touted 25 years of its “Clean Slate” expungement program the office explains, “helps people clean up their criminal records, opening up opportunities for jobs, housing, and career advancement.”

According to the office’s released statement, since its start the Clean Slate program has “assisted approximately 60,000 people with expungement services.”

At an event co-hosted by Californians for Safety and Justice, the public defender’s office notes that the Clean Slate program “was awarded a certificate of honor from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors… presented by Supervisor Ahsha Safai and staff from Supervisors Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin; and a certificate of recognition from the California State Legislature presented by staff from the office of Assemblymember Phil Ting.”

Under the previous Public Defender Jeff Adachi, “The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office started its Clean Slate program in 1999” and has since “expand(ed) the number of people it can serve under the leadership of the current elected Public Defender Mano Raju.”

The SF Public Defender’s office claims, “The goal of Clean Slate is to open up opportunities for people to overcome barriers to housing, employment and professional licensing, and other opportunities that are often hindered by having a criminal record, even decades after an arrest or conviction.”

“Clean Slate restores hope and enhances lives, which is a benefit to the whole community,” said PD Raju, adding, “We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten for the Clean Slate program over the past 25 years. As more people become eligible for expungement, we continue to advocate for permanent and sufficient funding so that our skilled staff can continue to provide the vital, hands-on work these expungement motions require.”

DiJaida Durden who was awarded with a Certificate of Rehabilitation, noted, “When I was young, I made some wrong decisions, but I got on the right path for my children and never looked back.

“Even though I went back to school and have excelled in my career, my record still followed me in many ways that impacted my family. Getting a clean slate is a heavy weight to have taken off of you. When you change your life and get on the right path, you deserve a second chance.”

Categories:

Tags: