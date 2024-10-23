Guest Commentary: Voting for Harris Is Voting for These Power Women

Venessa Chang – Department of Energy, Lina Khan – Federal Trade Commission, Julie Su – Department of Labor

I am motivated to keep Venessa Chang, Lina Khan and Julie Su in power (see bios below). These women are in charge of our government’s renewable energy future, market, and wage equity. That goes very much away if Trump wins.

Against Trump’s authoritarian challenge, good men and good women have come together in associations where differences are put aside to elect Harris/Walz.

Indivisible Yolo (Indivisibleyolo.org) has built a platform of action here at home. For the next two weeks, the aim is to prevail in defending democracy.

Get involved. IY has already paved the way—training at no cost. indivisibleyolo.org. Weekdays and weekends. Canvassing to win congressional districts in California. Calls to win abortion rights in Arizona. Volunteers virtually go where they are needed. You need a computer and a cell phone to be fully able to help. It’s the most important 2 weeks ever.

When we call, text, knock we win! Come join in!

(this message is provided by the author alone and not any organization)

Dr. Vanessa Chan, Department of Energy’s Chief Commercialization Officer, has been accelerating the adoption of clean energy technologies. She has transformed and turbocharged DOE’s commercialization efforts.

Lina M. Khan is Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces the nation’s antitrust and consumer protection laws. Khan got her start in antitrust as a business reporter and researcher examining consolidation across markets, from airlines to chicken farming. Priority initiatives have included a proposed rule to ban noncompete clauses, scrutinizing dominant middlemen across sectors, protecting people’s sensitive data from unchecked surveillance, and fighting for Americans’ right to access affordable, high-quality healthcare. (There is some speculation about the certainty of Kahn’s tenure under a Harris administration because of Kahn’s harder line with Silicon Valley companies).

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su served as the secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $1 billion in back wages and damages for our nation’s workers since the start of the Biden-Harris administration. Along with the Labor Relations Board, decisions have been friendly toward labor, including limiting the scope of workers classified as “independent contractors,” increasing eligibility for overtime pay, and banning most worker non-compete agreements (this last was overturned by the not-so-Supreme Court).

