100-Day Campaign Urges DACA, Residents to Meet Trump’s Threats Now

LOS ANGELES, CA – During the following 100 days, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California, is launching a campaign named “Prepare to Stay / Prepárate para Quedarte” to meet the promised deportation threats of President-elect Donald Trump.
In short, CHIRLA said the campaign will educate, empower, and prepare the community for the uncertain days ahead of Trump’s second administration.
CHIRLA said it is calling on DACA recipients who need to renew their work permits to do so now, and for Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs) who qualify to apply for citizenship right away, for the purpose of protecting themselves and their families.
According to CHIRLA, “Given the expressed intent of the incoming Trump Administration to cause disruption, chaos, and suffering in the lives of immigrant families and communities across the country, one form of protection for persons protected by DACA is to ensure their work permit is renewed and valid for the next two years.
“For green card holders who qualify to naturalize, it is important they know that no one can take your citizenship status once granted, making this step a strong firewall protecting their future and that of their families.”
CHIRLA’s website includes a statement saying that it has been serving the immigrant community since 1986, organizing immigrants and their families to fight harmful policies and demand equity and justice from our government. The website also contains updated information on DACA resources and tools for those that may need it.
Additionally, the website notes, “CHIRLA’s staff are available to assist the community without an appointment and free of cost to those who qualify. The staff can also help applicants apply for waivers, if they qualify, to offset the government application fees.”
11 comments
The Trump administration’s next target: naturalized US citizens
It appears that President-elect Donald Trump intends to keep his campaign promise to begin deporting at least 15 million people who, he claims, have been “poisoning the blood” of our country. By at least one estimate, it will be virtually impossible — logistically and financially — to implement Trump’s grandiose ambitions, but that won’t keep him from destroying countless lives while trying.
One initiative, smaller in scale but potentially devastating in its impact, will be aimed at immigrants who have become naturalized U.S. citizens.
Trump has named three deportation hardliners to key positions in his administration, including Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy, Kristi Noem for secretary of Homeland Security and Tom Homan as “border czar.”
Miller is likely to be especially influential and especially brutal.
But even “documented” immigrants will not be safe, because Miller has declared that he will pursue the seldom-used process of “denaturalization” to go after people who have been citizens for years or decades, based on suspicions about purported fraud on their naturalization applications. Individuals stripped of citizenship will then be subject to deportation along with Miller’s other targets.
https://thehill.com/opinion/immigration/4992787-trump-deportation-plan-immigration/amp/
I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we wait and actually see what policies are implemented instead of Walter’s anti-Trump guessing game.
Waiting for something to be implemented is too late. Part of the political process is to determine *what* will be implemented. As such, your suggestion makes no sense.
So David, what exact policies are going to be implemented regarding deportation? The only thing I know for sure is illegal immigrant criminals and gang members will be deported. But I’m all ears since you seem to have inside info.
Perhaps you misspoke and meant to say “proposed” rather than “implemented”?
You didn’t answer my question.
Your question makes no sense. There is an order of things. Policies are proposed. Debated. Implemented. You seem to want to cut directly to implemented.
The key phrase is “starting with”.
The GOP platform says Trump will “begin the largest deportation program in American History,” including “the millions of illegal Migrants who Joe Biden has deliberately encouraged to invade our Country” and starting with removing “the most dangerous criminals and working with local Police.”
“All of the illegal migrants that [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] has dumped into your small towns will be going home,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Michigan in October.
https://www.factcheck.org/2024/11/trumps-agenda-deportation/
““All of the illegal migrants that [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] has dumped into your small towns will be going home,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Michigan in October.”
Trump said at a campaign rally? Lot’s of things get said during the campaign. You remember, like the Democrats said Trump is a dictator, Trump is a fascist, Trump is Hitler, but it doesn’t make it true.
Trump and his political appointees mean business this time since there is no one to provide any guardrails this time. Trump and his advisors would like nothing better than for Democrats to wait until things were underway before trying to stop them. That’s a losing political strategy.
Keith has been anti-Biden and anti-Harris from Day One. Hypocrisy much?
“Keith has been anti-Biden and anti-Harris from Day One. Hypocrisy much?”
How is that hypocrisy? Do you know how to use the word?