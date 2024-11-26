100-Day Campaign Urges DACA, Residents to Meet Trump’s Threats Now

LOS ANGELES, CA – During the following 100 days, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California, is launching a campaign named “Prepare to Stay / Prepárate para Quedarte” to meet the promised deportation threats of President-elect Donald Trump.

In short, CHIRLA said the campaign will educate, empower, and prepare the community for the uncertain days ahead of Trump’s second administration.

CHIRLA said it is calling on DACA recipients who need to renew their work permits to do so now, and for Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs) who qualify to apply for citizenship right away, for the purpose of protecting themselves and their families.

According to CHIRLA, “Given the expressed intent of the incoming Trump Administration to cause disruption, chaos, and suffering in the lives of immigrant families and communities across the country, one form of protection for persons protected by DACA is to ensure their work permit is renewed and valid for the next two years.

“For green card holders who qualify to naturalize, it is important they know that no one can take your citizenship status once granted, making this step a strong firewall protecting their future and that of their families.”

CHIRLA’s website includes a statement saying that it has been serving the immigrant community since 1986, organizing immigrants and their families to fight harmful policies and demand equity and justice from our government. The website also contains updated information on DACA resources and tools for those that may need it.

Additionally, the website notes, “CHIRLA’s staff are available to assist the community without an appointment and free of cost to those who qualify. The staff can also help applicants apply for waivers, if they qualify, to offset the government application fees.”

