ACLU on Trump’s Plan to Use Military to Mass Deport Immigrants

Washington, DC – President-elect Donald J. Trump confirmed today that he intends to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to implement his plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.
We are crystal clear that the next Trump administration will do everything in its power to make mass deportation raids a reality.
As we ready litigation and create firewalls for freedom across blue states, we must also sound the alarm that what’s on the horizon will change the very nature of American life for tens of millions of Americans.
President-elect Trump will soon have the full power of the U.S. government machinery at his disposal to target and displace immigrants at a scale our nation has never experienced.
1 comment
This article is reprinted from the New Republic. Trump’s own words lay out the end result but first his Administration will test the waters. The SCOTUS has already shown its willingness to help Trump. They won’t hesitate to destroy decades of precedent despite some conservative justices saying they wouldn’t overturn well established precedent during their Senate confirmation hearings.
Trump Is Gunning for Birthright Citizenship—and Testing the High Court
President-elect Donald Trump has wanted to end birthright citizenship for almost a decade. He first called for its elimination in 2015, telling reporters on the campaign trail that he wanted to “test it out” in the courts. His desire went unfulfilled during his first term in office, but it looks like he may finally get a chance in his second one.
The New York Times reported on Monday that, as part of its imminent mass deportation plan, Trump’s policy team “plans to stop issuing citizenship-affirming documents, like passports and Social Security cards, to infants born on domestic soil to undocumented migrant parents in a bid to end birthright citizenship.”
It is worth clarifying what exactly this means. The Trump administration would not be “ending” birthright citizenship by taking those steps. It would instead make it far more difficult for the children of undocumented parents to later prove that they are U.S. citizens if that citizenship is challenged in court. The Constitution, not the Department of Homeland Security, is what automatically makes people born on U.S. soil into American citizens.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-gunning-birthright-citizenship-testing-110000226.html