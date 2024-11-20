ACLU on Trump’s Plan to Use Military to Mass Deport Immigrants

Washington, DC – President-elect Donald J. Trump confirmed today that he intends to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to implement his plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

We are crystal clear that the next Trump administration will do everything in its power to make mass deportation raids a reality.

As we ready litigation and create firewalls for freedom across blue states, we must also sound the alarm that what’s on the horizon will change the very nature of American life for tens of millions of Americans.

President-elect Trump will soon have the full power of the U.S. government machinery at his disposal to target and displace immigrants at a scale our nation has never experienced.

