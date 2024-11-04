California Congresswomen, State Female Leaders Endorse Prop 6

SACRAMENTO, CA – California’s top women leaders have publicly endorsed Proposition 6, calling on voters to support the measure Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The initiative, supported by Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Barbara Lee, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and LA City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, seeks to eliminate the state’s use of forced prison labor and to prioritize rehabilitation.

“I absolutely support Proposition 6. I urge the voters to support getting rid of slavery in prisons and focus on rehabilitation, especially for women who need resources to reunite with their families,” said Waters.

A statement about the endorsements said Prop. 6 aims to amend the California Constitution to prohibit involuntary servitude as a form of punishment.

The statement added the initiative would require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to create a voluntary work program, ensuring that incarcerated individuals are fairly compensated for their labor.

Lee emphasized the importance of rehabilitation over punishment, noting, “California prioritizes prison slave labor over proven rehabilitative programming. This exacerbates recidivism rates and creates more victims.”

The group of leaders argued that by investing in rehabilitative programs, California can reduce crime rates and improve public safety.

Hernandez said, “This shameful practice perpetuates a cycle of recidivism and increases victimization. Vote Yes on 6.”

Bass noted California is one of only eight states that still allow involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment, adding, “This is absolutely unacceptable in California in 2024,” urging voters to support the initiative for a more just system.

Huerta charged, “All workers deserve to be treated with dignity, including those working while they are incarcerated. Taking away their agency undermines their ability to receive vital rehabilitative services.”

The statement added avid supporters believe that Prop. 6 will lead to significant cost savings for taxpayers, suggesting the initiative could ultimately reduce the $134,000 annual cost of incarcerating one person by lowering recidivism rates through improved rehabilitation efforts.

Categories:

Tags: