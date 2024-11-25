Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 262: The Strike – Film Captures Horrors of Solitary Confinement

On October 10 and 11, San Quentin held its first ever Film Festival. 150 people from the outside, including Everyday Injustice, got to go inside San Quentin and hang out with around 100 or so incarcerated people, many of them intimately involved in the production of various films.

Incarcerated Films competed with films submitted from the outside. One of the big winners was The Strike, which was a documentary about the hunger strike held over a decade ago against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay.

A few days after the film, Everyday Injustice walked with the production team.

Lucas Guilkey – Director/Producer of the The Strike

JoeBill Muñoz – Director/Producer of The Strike

Dolores Canales – Film protagonist, founder of CA Families Against Solitary Confinement, organizer on behalf of her son who was in solitary confinement during the hunger strikes

Jack Morris – Film protagonist, spent over 30 years in solitary confinement, participated in the hunger strikes

Article:

Listen as the production team walks us through the horrors of Pelican Bay’s SHUe during the hunger strike from 2014.

