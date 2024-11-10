Guest Commentary: A New and Compelling Vision Is Needed for the United States of America

PC: Gabriel F Via Flickr

Tuesday night’s election results reiterate our need to offer a compelling vision for the future. A vision that is bold, progressive, and centers humanity. The results from last night offer insight into what is important to voters and what changes need to be made across party lines.

Mr. Trump’s win should not be interpreted as a mandate to mass deport or separate families. Most Americans reject the extreme and cruel proposals embedded in Project 2025, including plans to mass deport members of the community, to tear apart families, and cause chaos in countless communities. Most Americans support a path to citizenship, and we will continue to work with the current and incoming administrations and Congress to advance practical, humane, and permanent solutions.

CHIRLA and our partners mobilized millions of voters starting as early as this summer. Our voice and influence as a diverse electoral block grow with every election and we proved critical in key races and measures that will have a direct impact on our lives.

One thing is for certain, we, as a country, need to invest more time listening to our communities and offer solutions that are bolder than the ones offered this election cycle. Mr. Trump won using rhetoric attacking immigrants, veterans, LGBTQ+, women, among many more. Vice President Harris was not able to convince enough voters on her plan for the future. Our elected leaders need a bolder vision when it comes to the economy, immigration, accessible housing, women’s health care, education, and other key issues. Money and fear won Mr. Trump the White House. Not love or unity.

As we face an uncertain four years for immigrant families and other vulnerable communities, we stand together in unity and solidarity with other movements and communities prepared to reject more of Mr. Trump’s divisive policies. Together, we organized and fought back during President Trump’s first administration. Regardless of who is president, we will be resilient, united, and defiant to protect, defend, and advocate for our families, dignity, and humanity, until we achieve a just and humane society for all.

We want to tell immigrant and Latino communities across the country that CHIRLA is with you. You are not alone. Your family is not alone. Your community is not alone. Organizations, like CHIRLA, in coordination with many local, regional, state, and national organizations, will be there for you. We will stand with you to resist and stop attacks against all vulnerable communities.

If you seek information about protecting your rights as immigrants, please go to CHIRLA’s website or social platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok. CHIRLA has Know Your Rights videos, graphics, and documents. They are downloadable and printable. If you need additional support, call CHIRLA’s Immigrant Assistance Line at 888-624-4752.

Angelica Salas is Executive Director of Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

