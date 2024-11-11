Guest Commentary: San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office and Distinguished Guests Honor Justice-Impacted Veterans at San Bruno Jail

On November 7, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a program honoring justice-impacted Veterans was held within the education corridor at San Bruno Jail #3. San Bruno Jail (also known as CJ#3) is one of the many facilities operated by the San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office. CJ#3 is the home of the C.O.V.E.R. Program. “COVER” stands for Community of Veterans Engaged in Restoration and is facilitated by long-serving Veterans’ advocate and recovery specialist, Mick Gardner. Mr. Gardner is an employee of the San Francisco-based Veterans service organization known as Swords to Plowshares. Mr. Gardner, whom we all affectionately call “Mick,” served as our gracious host and emcee of the event.

After providing the COVER participants the opportunity to introduce themselves, Mick went around the room to allow our distinguished guests to introduce themselves. San Francisco County Sheriff Paul Miyamoto was in attendance and spoke briefly at the beginning of the program. Fresh off his recent election win on Tuesday, November 5, Sheriff Miyamoto let us know that the Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing increased program opportunities at the jail for all detainees, but especially for Veterans.

I personally thank Sheriff Miyamoto for providing justice-impacted Veterans with a safe, therapeutic environment at CJ#3 so that we can focus on healing and education. All ranking deputies ranging from Lt. Lavitoria, Cpt. Shannon (base commander), and Chief Quanico all expressed a positive commitment to provide programming opportunities for detainees at CJ#3 and beyond.

There were numerous distinguished guests and community members at the program: Tim Healy and his colleague, Brandon, who work at the VA’s Domiciliary at Menlo Park, California. Some of you may ask, “What is a domiciliary?” A domiciliary is a place of residence, but the VA domiciliary is also a mental health treatment program located within a hospital. It is both a residential treatment program and it is an in-patient hospitalization, although not as intense or as short as a typical stay on a medical ward. The facility may feel and look more like a college dormitory or dorm, but with a full complement of medical and nursing staff, social workers, psychologists, and other professionals there to assist you, many of whom are Veterans themselves. To qualify, you must be a Veteran who has mental health treatment needs and be willing to address them in one-to-one therapy and through group therapy.

WHO IS THE DOM FOR?

The Veterans who present for treatment at the Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (Dom-RRTP) or “The Dom,” typically are often homeless, unemployed, and socially disenfranchised. Virtually all participants have current and/or past substance use problems and frequently other psychiatric problems, such as depression and anxiety. In addition, many struggle with medical AND LEGAL problems.

Veterans’ benefits attorney, Megan O’Leary and Elena Kim, both of Swords to Plowshares, were present. Ms. O’Leary and Ms. Kim stayed a while after the program ended in order to answer questions in fellowship with justice-impacted Veterans. Swords to Plowshares continues to go the extra mile in order to serve Veterans and build community.

There was a member of the Lions Club on Van Ness Street in San Francisco at the event. They presented an award to Surayna Spicer. Ms. Spicer is a member of the Sheriff’s professional staff and works in the capacity of a Rehabilitation Program Specialist at CJ#3. Ms. Spicer was honored for her selfless commitment to the community at large. We are blessed to have her as our advocate. Ms. Spicer works tirelessly to bring innovative programs to justice-impacted Veterans at CJ#3.

The keynote speaker at the event was none other than the highly respected San Francisco Superior Court Judge Michael Begert. Judge Begert presides over the Veterans Justice Court in San Francisco. Judge Begert was joined by Ms. Jenna Ferrera, LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker). Ms. Ferrera works as the Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist for the San Francisco VA Health Care System. JOURNALIST’S NOTE: The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program provides outreach, support, and linkage to VA services for Veterans who are involved in the criminal justice system. The aim of the VJO program is to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness, addiction, and extended incarceration among Veterans by ensuring the eligible justice-impacted Veterans have timely access to Veterans health care administration services as clinically indicated.

To learn more about Judge Michael Isaku Begert, here’s a link: https://www.judgebegert.com/about

When Judge Begert addressed the gathering, he informed us about some new changes to California law which will affect some of us:

The passing of Proposition 36 which increases penalties for those convicted of repeated theft and drug possession. Judge Begert elaborated briefly by stating that programs which provide substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling would lose funding as a result of some of the language contained within Proposition 36.

Link to Proposition 36: https://lao.ca.gov/BallotAnalysis/Proposition?number=36&year=2024

Articles on Prop 36:

ACLU of Northern California Statement on Proposition 36

https://www.aclunc.org/news/aclu-northern-california-statement-proposition-36

Why Californians got tougher on crime: Bleak downtowns and attention-getting retail thefts

https://calmatters.org/justice/2024/11/retail-theft-proposition-36-election/

Judge Begert did have some good news. Governor Newsom signed a law in late September that expands the breadth and scope of the criminal charges that the Veterans Justice Court and Veterans Diversion will consider for justice-impacted Veterans. Now, Veterans who are charged with felonies will have a chance to be considered for Veterans Court. Only the most heinous and violent crimes WILL NOT be considered by Veterans Justice Court.

Link to SB1025:

https://legiscan.com/CA/text/SB1025/id/2917357

Judge Begert’s keynote address to the Veterans at CJ#3 was uplifting and empowering. He reminded all of us that our lives are not defined by our worst moments. He emphasized that we have the power to create a brighter future and if he is able to aid us, he will.

Formerly incarcerated Vets get fresh start at SF court program

https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Formerly-incarcerated-vets-get-fresh-start-at-SF-9243159.php

Special SF court gives military Veterans a 2nd chance

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Special-SF-court-gives-military-veterans-a-second-12342813.php

The part that stuck with me the most was when Judge Begert said: “I see you, I recognize your humanity, and I respect you.” In my experience with the criminal justice system in the United States, I have NEVER heard a judge say that! After the event, I called my friend and mentor, Del Seymour, a Vietnam Veteran who sits on the Board of Swords to Plowshares. I specifically asked Del about Judge Begert. Del said: “Yeah, Malik, Judge Begert is the real deal. He’s a genuine and authentic person who really cares about you guys. If he said it, he meant it.” At times, I feel as if society has thrown incarcerated Veterans away and forgotten about us. But Judge Begert has me re-thinking that thought.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the delectable and wonderful food that was brought in for the Veterans’ program. Our host, Mick Gardner, brought fried chicken and fish strips and macaroni and cheese from San Francisco’s very own Hard Rock Café.

https://cafe.hardrock.com/san-francisco/#utm_source=Google&utm_medium=Yext&utm_campaign=Listings

We also had red velvet cupcakes and very tasty salad. However, my favorite food item was an amazing strawberry shortcake with the US flag emblazoned in frosting on it. The cake was donated by the Lions Club in San Francisco on Van Ness Street. I promise you it was delicious and a rare taste of “free-world food” at CJ#3.

Many thanks to the Lions Club, Swords to Plowshares, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, and all our wonderful guests for making this a memorable day.

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

