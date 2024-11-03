Wife Wins $5.6M Settlement for CDCR Strip Search Abuse

Photo: Prison Report

In a $5.6 million settlement, CDCR will pay $3.6 million, with the rest covered by other defendants, including two correctional officers, a doctor, and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital. Christina Cardenas will receive the settlement after being sexually violated during a strip search by a corrections officer when visiting her husband Carlos Cardenas in prison in Tehachapi, California, on September 6, 2019.

Christina Cardenas was subjected to a strip search, a drug and pregnancy test, X-rays, and CT scans at the hospital. She endured another strip search by a male doctor who also sexually violated her. She was humiliated by being put in handcuffs and taken on a perp walk to the hospital. Christina was denied her visit with her husband, the lawsuit stated. One prison official’s statement was described as an intimidation tactic used to deny Christina’s right to visit her lawful husband during his incarceration.

This should motivate all wives, girlfriends, and female visitors to pursue lawsuits against CDCR to ensure other visitors do not have to endure the same degrading and egregious offenses Christina Cardenas suffered.

Last month California officials within CDCR, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, announced an investigation into correctional officers systematically sexually abusing incarcerated women at two state-run prisons, with Dublin being one of them. CDCR has failed to protect inmates from sexual abuse by officers and staff.

Predator correctional officers in the BOP and CDCR are sex offenders with a pass and a badge under the color of law. “The California district attorneys say they will now investigate CDCR to see if they are protecting inmates from sexual abuse,” something many of us and our families can testify they are not doing.

It wasn’t enough for these predator correctional officers and staff to sexually violate incarcerated women in Dublin. Now, CDCR predators are targeting wives and women visitors, subjecting them to degrading strip searches. This is not a surprise to those of us who keep track of these crimes within our families.

Who is the real criminal here? This public lawsuit cannot be denied. CDCR is a predatory environment for both inmates and their families during visits, where sexual gratification for the staff is at play.

My heart and prayers go out to this married couple, Christina and Carlos Cardenas. You are not alone. We, prisoners in solidarity at Corcoran State Prison, thank you for your bravery in coming forward to expose CDCR and its predatory employees acting under the color of law. No visitor deserves to be subjected to these egregious offenses.

Let’s all come together to show the California State Legislature and Governor Newsom why CDCR and BOP are no longer safe for inmates and their families. The truth is coming out in courts, through documented facts from families, inmates, and their attorneys.

We must push harder for the necessary closures of California prisons and the release of women prisoners to safer environments at home with their families. My heart goes out to the eight survivors from Dublin—you have my support in solidarity.

#StopSexualAbuseInCDCR #ReleaseAllSurvivors

Angel Garza is incarcerated at California State Prison – Corcoran

Originally published by ALL OF US OR NONE

