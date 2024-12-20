California Investigates Incarcerated Death at Sacramento Prison  

FOLSOM, CA – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said this week they are investigating a Dec. 16 death of an incarcerated person at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) as a homicide.

“At 6:04 p.m., officers observed incarcerated person Jason Brannigan allegedly attacking Lamar Scott, using an improvised weapon to stab Scott multiple times. Brannigan then allegedly swung the weapon toward another incarcerated person, Santana D. West, striking him as well,” reported the CDCR Press Office.

CDCR Press Office added officers quickly ended the incident, initiating life-saving measures and activating 911. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and continued administering life-saving measures.

“Paramedics pronounced Scott deceased at 6:36 p.m. West was treated for his injuries. No other injuries were reported,” wrote the CDCR Press Office.

The official statement added, “Brannigan has been placed in restricted housing as SAC’s Investigative Services Unit continues its investigation. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified and the Sacramento County Coroner will determine cause of death. An improvised weapon was found at the scene.”

The CDCR Press Office reported, “Scott, 35, was most recently received from Contra Costa County on July 12, 2018.”

“SAC opened in 1986 and houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,500 people,” stated the CDCR Press Office.

