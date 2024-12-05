Commentary: Report from PPIC Highlights Three Decades of Housing Challenges for California

This week, PPIC (Public Policy Institute of California) put out a report on “Three Decades of Housing Challenges in the Golden State.”

As Hans Johnson and Eric McGhee note, “While California’s housing market has undergone tremendous changes over the years, with some aspects worsening in the last decade, the central problem—high housing costs—remains the same.”

The result: housing crisis, homelessness, and people leaving the state.

“As California’s population has increased, more housing units have been built—yet housing costs and rent increases have outpaced building,” they write.

And, in fact, the key stat is *adjusted for inflation* median home prices have increased by 56% since 1990 and rents have increased by 39 percent. That is, again, taking into account increases in costs over and above inflation.

The result: “California’s housing values remain more than twice as high as the national median, and the state’s rents remain about 50% higher.”

Behind these statistics are consequences.

“Because housing costs are so high, California has among the lowest homeownership rates in the country,” they write. And, again, it’s getting worse. In 1990, it was New York, Hawaii, and Nevada that had lower homeownership rates than California; last year only New York was worse.

Housing issues are social justice issues and most of those issues have racial components. There are stark disparities in homeownership across racial/ethnic lines and, again, those are getting worse.

African Americans and Latinos are most affected by these dynamics.

It’s not just homeowners that are burdened. I often hear people trying to downplay the above stats, but the problem is twofold. First, homeownership rates impact generational wealth accumulation—and there is a great amount of literature on the intergenerational impact of racial disparities on homeownership.

But the other problem is this trickles down to renters as well.

“High housing costs have left many Californians financially burdened. The share of renters who are 'stressed'—paying over half their income in rental costs—is considerably higher here than in other states,” they write.

They note that while this most impacts lower-income Californians “who are generally already in the cheapest rental units and cannot move to escape the burden,” the gap “has been growing most among the middle class. It is a sign of the severity of the housing crisis that one in six middle-class renters in California are now spending over half their income on housing.”

And guess who are most likely to be housing stressed? Black renters.

Guess what—when you block housing projects, you are perpetuating social and economic inequality. I don’t think there has been enough attention paid to this issue—even now when we are becoming more aware of the linkage between housing and economic inequality and other social justice costs.

The report highlights that high costs and financial stress have had two immediate consequences.

First, “homelessness affects a growing number of Californians, including those with mental health or substance abuse problems.”

I’m sure people are aware of this, but from 2007 to 2023, there has been a 47% increase in the homeless population during a time when the state’s population increased by just seven percent.

Moreover, “The vast majority of Californians experiencing homelessness are unsheltered; the state accounts for almost half of the nation’s unsheltered homeless population.”

Second, “high housing costs have driven more Californians to move elsewhere. Those leaving the state have become more likely to cite housing costs as the reason.”

The gap is getting worse.

“Those who bought houses decades ago, when prices were more manageable, have reaped a substantial equity windfall,” they note. “Current market values have made over a million Californians into millionaires. These millionaires reflect the state’s past more than its future; they are far older and more likely to be white than the typical Californian.”

This is of course one of the problems we see locally—many of the people most opposed to new housing projects tend to be older folks who bought their houses when costs were far lower, they aren’t impacted by the housing crisis and they actually benefit financially from it.

Those most likely to support housing projects, on the other hand, tend to be young folks with families worried about being able to buy into a market that is increasingly out of their range—and folks who are burdened by the rental market.

The PPIC report concludes: “The underlying problem is that California is a relatively wealthy state that has underbuilt housing for decades. As a result, high-income Californians bid up the available housing—both purchase prices and rents—while other Californians must pay the premium or move somewhere cheaper.”

Further: “The best long-term solution is to build more housing of all kinds.”

The key again: more housing. Of all kinds.

I would love to see a follow up report to see if what we have done over the last five to seven years at the state level is working. My guess is that it is not.

I would also love this to be the basis of a conversation in Davis as we move into updating the General Plan.

There are consequences here. It is impacting the quality of our schools. It is forcing families with children to live elsewhere. It is changing the demographics of our community.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: