COURT WATCH: California Court Reduces Sentence for Sexual Abuse Victim 

OAKLAND, CA – A Honduran immigrant who was sentenced at age 17 for the voluntary manslaughter of his alleged abuser had his 15-year sentence reduced by six years and will now be released after a decision this week by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas E. Stevens.

The accused, sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, was originally convicted for killing someone who had reportedly sexually abused him. At the time of the crime, he was 17 years old, and the case raised complex questions about whether he should have been sentenced as a juvenile or an adult.

The defense stated that despite being incarcerated, the accused has demonstrated significant personal growth, earning his diploma in prison and refraining from violence, yet his past disciplinary record in prison—including two weapon possessions and a sexual activity violation—remains a point of contention.

During the hearing, the court reviewed the application of AB 600, which would, according to the California Legislative Information website, “authorize the court to recall a sentence, on its own motion, at any time if the sentencing laws applicable at the time of the original sentencing are later changed due to new statutory or case law authority.”

Deputy District Attorney, James Connor, argued the victim’s family had opposed the resentencing, citing a statement made by the victim’s family—though they did not appear in court or provide an advocate.

Deputy Public Defender, Jenny Brant, countered by stressing the importance of considering the accused’s traumatic past.

Brant asserted, “if he were a girl and killed her abuser, it would fall under human trafficking laws,” emphasizing her client was a victim of abuse who acted in self-defense, pointing out that there were no laws in place at the time of his sentencing to account for juveniles who were victims of sexual assault and who acted in response to that abuse.

Brant noted the evolution of sentencing standards, arguing that had the case been heard under the current legal landscape, the accused’s fate would likely have been different.

“That’s the beauty of AB 600,” said Deputy Public Defender Jenny Brant, referencing a more recent legislative shift that allows for a more rehabilitative approach to juvenile justice.

Testifying in support of the motion, the accused’s former public defender, now retired, delivered a heartfelt speech recalling the case, stating, “In all my 16 years as a public defender,” she said, “he’s one of the few clients I still hold in my heart.”

After considering the legal arguments and the emotional testimony, Judge Thomas ruled to grant the motion to reduce the man’s sentence by six years, acknowledging that the accused’s actions were influenced by a history of abuse and trauma.

Author Alessandra Jimena Soberanes Alessandra Soberanes is a second-year student at the University of California, Berkeley. She has declared her major in Society & Environment and plans to pursue a double major in Legal Studies. Additionally, she is currently working on a minor in Sustainable Business & Policy. Alessandra is passionate about addressing environmental injustices, particularly those affecting her hometown in the Inland Empire. Her areas of interest include environmental and immigration law, and she aspires to serve as a positive role model for first-generation Hispanic students pursuing legal careers.

