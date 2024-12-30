COURT WATCH – Judge Denies Disabled Accused Accommodations for Next Hearing

WOODLAND, CA – A judge here in Yolo County Superior Court week demanded a disabled accused make an in-person appearance to his arraignment hearing, despite the accused claiming he had both a physical disability and transportation difficulties.

The accused, who has a case open in Yolo County for alleged second degree robbery with enhancements, explained his physical disability makes it hard for him to attend the in-person arraignment hearing, stating that he has “mobility issues.”

Judge Catherine Hohenwarter still required the accused to attend the in person arraignment Jan. 3.

He had attended the warrant hearing virtually, but has had a record of failures to appear, resulting in the current warrants.

Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance requested the arraignment take place during the current warrant hearing, as a way to address the difficulties the accused had getting to courts.

However, Judge Hohenwarter responded the accused must have a separate hearing for his arraignment, and that it is mandated for him to appear at the court in Woodland, due to the nature of the charges and enhancements.

The accused noted to the court the additional transportation difficulties he faces getting to the court, in addition to his physical disability, that make the next hearing difficult for him to attend.

Judge Hohenwarter chose to leave the warrants the accused had, and stated that if he did not make an appearance to his arraignment next week, a new warrant would be issued.

