COURT WATCH: Judge Doesn’t Believe in Accused, Calls Them ‘Disgusting’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Judge Lana S. Kim of the Los Angeles County Superior Court Airport Courtroom this week told an accused, who faced multiple behavioral violations and had cannabis detected while on probation, their “conduct is disgusting.”

The accused remains in custody due to her repeated behavior and inappropriate language.

The accused, who faces a probation violation, had been participating in an intensive outpatient program (IOP) to address struggles with cannabis use.

Public Defender Romina Aghai noted the accused has abstained from marijuana since November 2024. “She (the accused) expressed a desire to make positive changes.”

Public Defender Aghai explained her client had been “on blackout” for three months, actively engaging in program discussions with peers, and maintaining a 90 percent attendance rate, noting the accused understands her struggles but has a long-term recovery goal while utilizing coping methods through the program.

However, the prosecution highlighted a pattern of aggressive and disruptive behavior, particularly at the LOVE supportive housing program, where the accused allegedly used profane language toward residents and staff.

“Using profane language to her roommate and to the point of blocking the staff’s offices” stated the prosecution, stating this behavior led to her discharge from the housing program on Dec. 10.

The prosecution emphasized this behavior had been ongoing since 2023, noting the accused’s frequent noncompliance with medical appointments and dishonesty with her attorney.

“Her behavior continues to escalate and became a safety risk,” the prosecutor argued, adding the accused posed a safety risk to others.

The judge announced the accused remains detained, stating, “You are doing well and acknowledged but I don’t believe you” and “You lack sincerity.”

Public Defender Aghai also informed the judge the accused moved to a new housing program on Dec. 3, and has shown no behavioral concerns in her current placement, arguing, “She is facing challenges and deserves another opportunity.”

The judge emphasized the accused’s actions over the past year, particularly her behavior at LOVE, warranted consequences. “I want to keep you, but there are consequences to your actions. You are not a bad person but what you have done is not nice.”

The judge ordered the accused to remain in custody until Feb. 26 for another hearing, with no bail granted.

