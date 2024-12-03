Housing Activist Sues Officials for False Arrest over Richardson Bay Protest

RICHARDSON BAY, CA – President of the Marin County Homeless Union Robbie Powelson late last month announced he was taking legal action against the Sausalito Police Department, Richardson Bay Regional Agency (RBRA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Powelson is alleging false arrests and malicious prosecution during his protests against the destruction of boats belonging to Richardson Bay’s Anchor Outs community.

The lawsuit, which was expected to be filed in the U.S District Court in Oakland, apparently stems from three high-profile incidents in 2021.

Powelson asserts the arrests were part of a coordinated effort to silence his protests against what he describes as the unlawful destruction of vessels belonging to unhoused individuals living on Richardson Bay.

According to Powelson, the first incident was on March 24, 2021, where Powelson was allegedly beaten with an oar by Army Corps supervisor Marty Plische while protesting.

The incident was captured on video, said Powelson and amassed over 5.3 million views on YouTube. Porsche was later criminally charged for the attack, as reported by the Mercury News.

In the second incident, Powelson claims he was arrested without probable cause while on a houseboat. The incident was featured in the New Yorker documentary Anchored Out and reported by the Marin Independent Journal.

The third incident includes an alleged wrongful arrest during a protest in which Powelson swam to Anchor Out vessels to prevent their destruction by the RBRA. This protest was widely covered, including by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Powelson said his lawsuit seeks accountability from local and federal agencies, alleging the arrests violated his constitutional rights and were intended to suppress activism on behalf of unhoused individuals.

The criminal charges against Powelson, he clams, were dismissed earlier this year in April. Advocates argue his case highlights the struggles faced by Anchor Outs, a historically marginalized community.

