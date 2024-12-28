NYPD Cop Earns $200K, But Faces Larceny for Shoplifting Cough Medicine 

iStock-537889025

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Officer Rayna Madho was arrested this month for shoplifting at a Target store in Valley Stream, Long Island, and charged with two counts of petty larceny for incidents on Dec. 7 and Nov. 24, according to a story in The Root.

The Root said the New York Times wrote the December incident involved Madho attempting to leave the store without paying for $15 worth of cough medicine, including Zarbee’s Cough Syrup and Ricola Cough Drops.

The Times said the incident occurred at the self-checkout register, where Madho allegedly did not scan all of her items. A Target employee stopped her before she could leave the store with the stolen merchandise.

This was not Madho’s first offense. She was also charged for another shoplifting incident that occurred on Nov. 24.

Madho has been with the NYPD since 2006 and currently works with the Special Investigations Unit photographic squad. In 2024, her earnings exceeded $200,000, including base pay and overtime, according to the Daily Mail.

Following her arrest, Sergeant Madho was suspended without pay by the NYPD; Her arraignment is scheduled for late December, wrote The Root, quoting the NY Times.

The Times reported Madho has also been charged with separate civilian complaints, including excessive force and abuse of authority. The NY Civilian Complaint Review Board exonerated Madho for one complaint, and found the other complaints unfounded or unsubstantiated.

Author Nathalia Bautista Hello, my name is Nathalia I am a first gen student. I am a third year majoring in sociology and a minor in chicano studies. I aspire to be a lawyer or lapd detective and am passionate about social justice activisism and have previsouly worked at homeless shelters and for the Veterans affair.

Categories:

Tags: