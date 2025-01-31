AF Removes Tuskegee Black Airmen, WASP Female Pilot Videos to Please Trump 

(Editor’s Note: Since this story surfaced, newly-confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claims he would reverse the Air Force decision to scrap the Black WWII heroes. See: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/hegseth-responds-after-uproar-removal-tuskegee-airmen-videos-118153727)

WASHINGTON, DC – Air Force videos containing diverse Airmen and Airwomen/WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II pilots) have been removed from Air Force training courses, according to an article by the Associated Press earlier in January.

Among those removed from the training courses were The Tuskegee Airmen, historically known for being all-Black highly-decorated military pilots who served in the segregated time of WWII.

The Tuskegee Airmen flew various types of planes and have helped countless American Bombers on their mission to Germany during the world war, reported the AP.

This is allegedly, said AP, because of the new crackdown President Trump and his administration have initiated by limiting access to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

As noted in the AP article, the videos containing diverse individuals were a part of the DEI courses required for the Air Force and other basic military training.

The Air Force also administered a statement, clearly stating the Air Force “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”

Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a nonprofit organization foundation created to honor the memory of the Tuskegee Airmen pilots, indicated that they “strongly oppose” the Trump administration’s decision to remove such memorabilia from military training.

The AP wrote the nonprofit also indicated it believes the stories of the Tuskegee airmen and the WASP, the female WWII pilots who ferried warplanes for the military, are essential to American history and serve as an important memory to the veteran community.

The Air Force, AP added, said it has attempted to increase their diversity within their ranks; however the attempts have not been very successful, as minority service members have not been seen rising in the ranks of the Air Force military.

