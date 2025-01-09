Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Political, Cultural, Sports, Philanthropic Figures

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the “Nation’s highest civilian honor” —to 19 individuals for their “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, private endeavors,” according to a White House statement.
“These are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place … they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and world,” the White House said.
The list of recipients is varied, ranging from public officials and philanthropists to basketball players and actors. The 19 recipients, and their respective short descriptions, are listed below alphabetically, as per the White House.
José Andrés – Spanish-American chef and founder of World Central Kitchen; Bono – Lead singer of British rock band U2 and prominent AIDS and poverty activist; Ashton Baldwin Carter (awarded posthumously) – 25th Secretary of Defense; Hillary Rodham Clinton – Former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State; Michael J. Fox – Renowned actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research; Tim Gill – Entrepreneur and LGBTQI rights advocate…
Jane Goodall – Prominent primate researcher and conservation advocate; Fannie Lou Hamer (awarded posthumously) – Black activist and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party; Earvin “Magic” Johnson – Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; Robert Francis Kennedy (awarded posthumously) – Attorney General and Senator; Ralph Lauren – Fashion designer and philanthropist…
Lionel Messi – World-renowned soccer player, philanthropist, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; William “Bill” Sanford Nye – TV host and science education advocate;
George W. Romney (awarded posthumously) – Former president of American Motors Corporation, Governor of Michigan, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; David M. Rubenstein – Co-founder and co-chairman of global investment firm Carlyle Group and prominent philanthropist…
George Soros – Investor, prominent philanthropist for liberal causes, and founder of the Open Society Foundation; George Stevens, Jr. – Prominent writer, director, author, playwright, and patron of the arts; Denzel Washington – Prominent actor, director, and producer; National Spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America; and Anna Wintour – Prominent fashion icon and philanthropist.
I wanted to mention this here – we had to scramble a bit on articles today. In part because we have a number of interns that are based in LA. Several were scheduled to go to court yesterday but cancelled due to the fire. Sadly, one had her home burn down.
George Soros and Hillary Rodham Clinton?
Total politicization of the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM. With honorees like this Biden has degraded the what the award represents.
How soon your forget… Rush Limbaugh, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes?
A quote from the LA TIMES:
LOL, aren’t you the same guy that wrote:
David M. Greenwald says:
Four years ago, during an out of control protest. Your obsession with parallels avoids any accountability by anyone.
Except that your complaint was “Total politicization of the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM. With honorees like this Biden has degraded the what the award represents.”
Had you instead left it at your first paragraph, you would have a valid counter-argument, but adding the second line negates your point. I would argue that (A) Trump cheapened it and (B) Biden’s were worthy of honor, given that Clinton was the first woman nominee for President from a Major Party and Soros has a vast record for human rights work despite the paranoid criticism that comes from the right.
Except?
LOL, David parallels good, your parallels bad.
You have to make credible arguments. You can’t just throw back statements out of context and expect them to work. In your case, you complained that Biden cheapened the process when Trump had done FAR worse, earlier.
I knew Keith would be triggered by this article. Keith’s hypocrisy and biases never cease to amaze. Clinton and Soros were worthy awardees as David alluded to. Limbaugh received the same award for having a big right wing mouth. Jordan was and remains a do nothing Republican Congressman. Miriam Adelson was one of Trump’s biggest Presidential campaign donors before she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Jordan and Comer had 4 years to impeach President Biden but in the end gave up. I found that amusing. They tried to use his son Hunter to get at the President. Hunter has never worked for the Federal Government unlike Trump’s daughter and son-in-law. This failed witch hunt represents just part of the reason why President Biden decided to pardon his son. Biden isn’t stupid. He knows that his son will be subjected to more Republican witch hunts during the next 4 years.
Bwah-ha-ha-ha, no hypocrisy and biases in Walter’s comment.
There wasn’t any hypocrisy in my comment Keith. You are deflecting. You politicised a post that just listed the winners and the reasons why they were honored.
“There wasn’t any hypocrisy in my comment Keith.”
Um, okay, if you say so.
“Um, okay, if you say so.”
Is that the best you could say Keith? That was really a pathetic response. You have a clear pattern of getting hot and bothered by any article about President Biden and anything with the word “progressive” in it.
Walter, you have a clear pattern of getting hot and bothered by everything I say. (: