Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Political, Cultural, Sports, Philanthropic Figures

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the “Nation’s highest civilian honor” —to 19 individuals for their “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, private endeavors,” according to a White House statement.

“These are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place … they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and world,” the White House said.

The list of recipients is varied, ranging from public officials and philanthropists to basketball players and actors. The 19 recipients, and their respective short descriptions, are listed below alphabetically, as per the White House.

José Andrés – Spanish-American chef and founder of World Central Kitchen; Bono – Lead singer of British rock band U2 and prominent AIDS and poverty activist; Ashton Baldwin Carter (awarded posthumously) – 25th Secretary of Defense; Hillary Rodham Clinton – Former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State; Michael J. Fox – Renowned actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research; Tim Gill – Entrepreneur and LGBTQI rights advocate…

Jane Goodall – Prominent primate researcher and conservation advocate; Fannie Lou Hamer (awarded posthumously) – Black activist and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party; Earvin “Magic” Johnson – Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; Robert Francis Kennedy (awarded posthumously) – Attorney General and Senator; Ralph Lauren – Fashion designer and philanthropist…

Lionel Messi – World-renowned soccer player, philanthropist, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; William “Bill” Sanford Nye – TV host and science education advocate;

George W. Romney (awarded posthumously) – Former president of American Motors Corporation, Governor of Michigan, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; David M. Rubenstein – Co-founder and co-chairman of global investment firm Carlyle Group and prominent philanthropist…

George Soros – Investor, prominent philanthropist for liberal causes, and founder of the Open Society Foundation; George Stevens, Jr. – Prominent writer, director, author, playwright, and patron of the arts; Denzel Washington – Prominent actor, director, and producer; National Spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America; and Anna Wintour – Prominent fashion icon and philanthropist.

