Body Cam Captures Spat Between Actor/Rapper Ice-T and Police  

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – A traffic stop involving actor and rapper Ice-T escalated when a police officer attempted to tow his vehicle for expired registration, despite Ice-T being feet away from the DMV and claiming to be on his way to update the registration.
The confrontation became tense when the officer refused to accommodate Ice-T, who called the cop an “a**hole,” prompting the officer to call in a sergeant officer to de-escalate the situation, according to The Independent.
The Independent recently featured the body cam footage from May 2024 that captured Ice-T explaining the circumstances of his registration.
Ice-T told the officer, “Yesterday, I went to the DMV, and they said their system was down. I got seven cars, I’m trying to get them all straight. You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean you can, but you don’t have to.”
Ice-T asked the cop in a “frustrated” manner, according to the Independent, whether he would be taken to jail, which the officer responded to by threatening to tow Ice-T’s car and take his keys, expressing “I’m not going to take you to jail.”
Maintaining his intention to reach the DMV, Ice-T asked the officer whether he could park his car and walk to the DMV, according to the Independent.
Body cam footage from The Independent depicted Ice-T getting out of his car, and approaching the officer to talk to the body cam directly.
Ice-T then proceeded to confront the officer, and footage from the Independent captured Ice-T exclaiming “Give me my paperwork you f***ing asshole,” (…) “Give me my f***ing paperwork. Get this on camera. I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a**hole.”
Following this confrontation, The Independent wrote that the officer called in a sergeant to de-escalate the situation, and the sergeant officer issued Ice-T four tickets, and did not have his vehicle towed like the first officer intended.
Ice-T received tickets for “license expiration, registration, missing license plates and lack of inspection,” according to The Independent.
The first officer declared that Ice-T should “show some respect,” next time, and Ice-T responded, “I don’t’ have to” and “I don’t really f*** around with people that are worried about getting cancelled,” according to the Independent.