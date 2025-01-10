Body Cam Captures Spat Between Actor/Rapper Ice-T and Police  

iStock-537889025

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – A traffic stop involving actor and rapper Ice-T escalated when a police officer attempted to tow his vehicle for expired registration, despite Ice-T being feet away from the DMV and claiming to be on his way to update the registration.

The confrontation became tense when the officer refused to accommodate Ice-T, who called the cop an “a**hole,” prompting the officer to call in a sergeant officer to de-escalate the situation, according to The Independent.

The Independent recently featured the body cam footage from May 2024 that captured Ice-T explaining the circumstances of his registration.

Ice-T told the officer, “Yesterday, I went to the DMV, and they said their system was down. I got seven cars, I’m trying to get them all straight. You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean you can, but you don’t have to.”

Ice-T asked the cop in a “frustrated” manner, according to the Independent, whether he would be taken to jail, which the officer responded to by threatening to tow Ice-T’s car and take his keys, expressing “I’m not going to take you to jail.”

Maintaining his intention to reach the DMV, Ice-T asked the officer whether he could park his car and walk to the DMV, according to the Independent.

Body cam footage from The Independent depicted Ice-T getting out of his car, and approaching the officer to talk to the body cam directly.

Ice-T then proceeded to confront the officer, and footage from the Independent captured Ice-T exclaiming “Give me my paperwork you f***ing asshole,” (…) “Give me my f***ing paperwork. Get this on camera. I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a**hole.”

Following this confrontation, The Independent wrote that the officer called in a sergeant to de-escalate the situation, and the sergeant officer issued Ice-T four tickets, and did not have his vehicle towed like the first officer intended.

Ice-T received tickets for “license expiration, registration, missing license plates and lack of inspection,” according to The Independent.

The first officer declared that Ice-T should “show some respect,” next time, and Ice-T responded, “I don’t’ have to” and “I don’t really f*** around with people that are worried about getting cancelled,” according to the Independent.

Author Albena Goulisheva Albena Goulisheva is currently a senior at the University of California, Davis majoring in Political Science and minoring in Human Rights Studies. At UC Davis, she is involved in student government, which grew her passion for understanding law and legal proceedings. By working as a Vanguard Court Watch Intern, Albena hopes to increase transparancy in the court system through journalism and learn more about the legal system as she prepares to apply to law school.

