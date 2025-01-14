California Congressional Members Sued Over Aid for ‘Genocide’

License details Creator: Ted Eytan Copyright: Ted Eytan https://ethnicmediaservices.org/spotlight-ethnic-media/ethnic-media-coverage-widens-news-lens-on-israel-palestine-war/

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – More than 500 federal taxpayers across 10 counties in Northern California filed a class action lawsuit in December against two California Congressional representatives, Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson for supporting “Genocide.”

The plaintiffs claim the U.S. Constitution, international laws and federal statutes were violated by the representatives because they voted to allocate $26.38 billion in aid to Israel in April 2024.

The class action states Thompson and Huffman abused their Tax and Spend authority by voting to collect $26.38 billion on military aid to Israel in April 2024, and in direct violation of U.S. law, the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations’ Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.

The lawsuit maintains Huffman and Thompson’s votes were cast even though there was “overwhelming documented and corroborated evidence” of the Israeli military committing genocide in Gaza, as noted by Humboldt County resident and plaintiff Robie Tenorio.

On Jan. 26, 2024, the International Criminal Court of Justice ruled that charges of genocide against the Israeli government should proceed.

A following report by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese concluded the Israeli government had “unequivocally crossed the threshold” into ongoing, active genocide.

Amnesty International reinforced this assessment in March, finding Israel continued to violate ICJ directives with the support of U.S.-provided arms.

For the plaintiffs, the harm is very personal said Laurel Krause from Mendocino County, who stated, “I have watched elected officials remain completely unresponsive despite the public’s demands to end the genocide.”

Carol Bloom from Sonoma County highlighted the “moral injuries” inflicted by being forced into complicity through taxpayer funding, describing them as “immeasurable.”

Marin County’s Leslie Angeline, on Day 31 of her hunger strike for Gaza, expressed feelings of “heartbreak and trauma” over U.S. involvement.

The lawsuit also highlights the broader humanitarian concerns shared by its plaintiffs, including Indigenous elder and activist Judy Talaugon, who underscored the moral obligation to advocate for Palestinian children, whom she described as “deserving of our advocacy and support.”

Similarly, Maria Barakat, a Palestinian-Lebanese American plaintiff, declared this lawsuit is “only the beginning” of constituents exercising power to challenge U.S. complicity in “international violence.”

