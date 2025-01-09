City Celebrates 31st Annual MLK Day Celebration on January 20

The City of Davis and the Human Relations Commission invite the public to attend the 31 st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Veterans Memorial Theatre, located at 203 East 14th Street in Davis.

The theme this year is “Economic Justice & the Dream; Building a Fair and Inclusive Economy,” highlighting the ongoing pursuit and significance of economic equity, especially when faced with challenges.

The community is invited to attend this free event and arrive at 10 a.m. to explore an art exhibit crafted by local high school students from the Ethnic Studies program. The program will commence at 10:30 a.m., featuring uplifting music and inspiring speakers to honor Dr. King’s unwavering commitment to civil rights, economic justice and peace. After the event concludes at 11:45 a.m., a march from the Veterans Memorial Theatre to the Solidarity Space in Central Park will take place.

“This annual event gives us the chance to come together and recognize the profound contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Davis Mayor Bapu Vaitla. “I take pride in being part of a community that champions equality and promotes inclusive opportunities for all.”

Speakers and performers for the celebration include: local activist and former chair of the Human Relations Commission NJ Mvondo, Poet Laureate Mercedes Ibáñez, local singers Dzokerayi and Tinaye Minya, speakers from SAYS (Sacramento Area Youth Speaks) and a performance from the children of the Davis Parents of African American Children group. This family-friendly celebration will also include an opportunity to visit the Yolo County Library bookmobile.

This event will be live streamed and recorded by Davis Media Access. To view the livestream, please visit https://davismedia.org/.

