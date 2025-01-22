COURT WATCH – Petty Theft in Yolo County Charged as Felony; Bail Set at $50,000

WOODLAND, CA – An accused charged with just petty theft here this week in Yolo County Superior Court was jailed and bail set at $50,000 in front of Judge Clara Levers.

The accused, currently in custody for felony petty theft and a charge of obstructing a police officer, had reportedly had two prior convictions for petty theft in the past, claimed Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang.

When DDA Tzang pointed out the accused’s current parole hold, Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance responded, stating the accused believed he was off parole.

Lance said there was no supervised own recognizance (SOR) report provided; the report would have detailed the risks potentially posed by releasing the accused on supervised own recognizance.

According to the court, no SOR report was obtained, so Judge Levers requested for DDA Tzang to elaborate on whatever reasons the DDA had against releasing the accused on SOR.

In this segment of the hearing, DDA Tzang explained the accused had “an extensive criminal history,” adding his prior cases surrounding theft. She then lightly explained his prior case in Los Angeles regarding a crime involving a firearm, and charged the accused tried to run from the officer in this current case.

DDA Tzang, after this explanation, requested for bail to be set at $50,000.

Judge Levers agreed, and scheduled the next hearing for Feb. 4.

Author Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

