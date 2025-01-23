Davis Police Accountability Commission Hosts Community Event for Social Services and Crisis Resources

Davis, CA – The Police Accountability Commission, in partnership with the Social Services Commission, is hosting a free informational and outreach event “Who You Gonna Call?” with local community resources on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Theatre, located at 203 E. 14th Street in Davis.

This community meeting will share important resources in Davis for those who may be in need before a crisis occurs or are looking for social services. The event will start with a brief presentation of key community resources, including NAMI Yolo, Davis Community Meals and Housing, Davis Streets Team and others, followed by an open setting meet-and-greet with community partners for participants to ask questions or get more information. Participants will also learn about the 9-1-1 process and how dispatchers triage calls. There will also be a recap or summary at the end of the event.

