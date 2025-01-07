Extremist Violence in New Orleans, Las Vegas Linked to Military Vet Patterns  

Source: Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS/LAS VEGAS – Both individuals found responsible for the car attacks in New Orleans—killing 15 people—and outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas were carried out by men with U.S. military backgrounds, reported The Intercept.

“From 1990 to 2010, about seven persons per year with U.S. military backgrounds committed extremist crimes,” leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, writes The Intercept, adding this number increases per year.

The Intercept includes statistics from the START report that show, from 1990 to 2023, criminal acts motivated by political, economic, social, and religious reasons were committed by 730 individuals who shared military backgrounds.

The Intercept details, in the latest attack in New Orleans on New Year’s, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar was responsible for killing at least 15 people and injuring 35 more.

Jabbar first served as a human resource specialist and was later deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to 2010, states The Intercept.

The Intercept writes that in a video posted shortly before the attack, Jabbar stated he had a “desire to kill.”

Another investigation began after a terrorist attack in Las Vegas where a Cybertruck was set on fire in front of the Trump Hotel, notes The Intercept, writing authorities are investigating whether the Las Vegas attack is linked to the attack in New Orleans.

The Intercept shares the Vegas attacker, Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger, served in the Army as an active-duty member from January 2006 to March 2011. He later served in the National Guard until July 2012.

The Intercept notes that at the time of the attack, Livelsberger was still serving in the military but was on approved leave.

Of all individuals who plan extremist attacks, veterans represent one-quarter of the people who carry out these mass casualties, states The Intercept, adding, “U.S. military service is a more reliable predictor for becoming a mass casualty offender than mental health issues.”

The Intercept reports law enforcement sources claim the Cybertruck used in the Las Vegas attack was rented from the same vehicle-sharing service also used in the New Orleans attack.

Both attackers appear to have spent time at the Fort Liberty military base, but The Intercept notes that it does not appear that their assignments overlapped.

The Intercept notes Fort Liberty has been ground for troubled Army soldiers, where around 76 percent died from preventable fatalities including drug overdoses, homicides and unexplained deaths.

Clinical and forensic psychologist Joel A. Dvoskin concludes in an Intercept quote that data on the relationship between military service and mass casualty attacks should be used as a way to help transition from military to civilian life.

