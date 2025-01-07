Governor Announces Completion of Key Construction of High-Speed Rail

PC: Governor’s Office

Kern County – Governor Gavin Newsom joined California High Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri, local leaders and workers just outside of Bakersfield today to break ground on the railhead, which is the first step to laying track.

California high-speed rail has officially entered a new phase that brings the start of passenger service one step closer to reality.

Governor Newsom, Choudri and local leaders marked the start of the railhead with a symbolic spike. They also celebrated the substantial completion of Construction Package 4 (CP 4) – the southernmost stretch of the initial operating line of high-speed rail.

In a statement, Governor Newsom said, “No state in America is closer to launching high-speed rail than California – and today, we just took a massive step forward. We’re moving into the track-laying phase, completing structures for key segments, and laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network.”

He added, “The future of transportation is being realized right here in the Central Valley with thousands of good paying jobs already created and 171 miles being worked on. As only California can, we’re building America’s biggest infrastructure project.”

According to the Governor’s office, “In the last year, high-speed rail has marked significant progress – with historic funding from the Biden-Harris Administration, all environmental reviews spanning 463 miles from Los Angeles to the Bay Area complete, the electrification of Caltrain complete, trainset selection underway, station and track construction on deck, continued work with partner rail systems to create a southwest regional high-speed rail network, and more than 14,500 good paying jobs created.”

Still, it will be years before the system is operational, with passenger service not expected before between 2030 and 2033.

“Today we’re recognizing the system’s progress and looking ahead as we advance important partnerships and track work that moves us closer to operations while putting Californians to work,” said California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri. “We’re committed to working collaboratively and ultimately developing a modern, interstate high-speed rail network that will not only boost ridership in the Southwest part of the country but bring to the forefront the possibility of delivering high-speed rail benefits sooner.”

Cortese to introduce legislation to secure tried and true public-private funding for the high-speed rail project

On Monday, Senator Dave Cortese, chair of the California Senate Transportation Committee, said he will soon introduce a bill to address the funding uncertainties swirling around the High Speed Rail Project by securing private-public partnerships to pay for a project transporting Californians into the future.

“As the State Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, I am unwilling to let the uncertain funding connected to the renewal of state cap-and-trade and the challenges with the Trump Administration go unaddressed. The way to do this is through tried-and-true public-private partnerships that have historically funded transportation projects in every major city throughout the state of California,” said state Senator Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley). “We need to get back to the basics to fund the statewide construction of High Speed Rail. It is our future.”

The time-tested equation of public-private funding partnerships is what makes big infrastructure projects happen in California and that equation will be key to completing the High Speed Rail project, Cortese added.

California is building the nation’s first 220-mph electrified high-speed rail system powered by 100% renewable energy.

Railhead kicks off track-laying work

Construction of the railhead is the first step to laying track and is necessary for high-speed rail to conduct track and overhead contact systems work. The railhead is a freight yard designed to receive materials and stage upcoming track-laying work. The work starts with a period of subgrade preparation, readying the site for the eventual laying of ballast ties and rail for the yard, effectively serving as a location to receive the materials required to build the high-speed rail track.

171 miles of rail under development

Construction Package 4 (CP 4)—the segment highlighted today—is a 22-mile stretch of the high-speed rail project between Poplar Avenue in Wasco and approximately 1 mile south of the Kern/Tulare County line. It is the southernmost section of the project currently under construction. This segment includes 11 civil structures including overpasses, underpasses, and viaducts built to take high-speed trains over roadways, waterways, and existing rail lines. All major civil works have been completed, and the segment is largely ready to lay track.

Of the more than 14,500 jobs created since the start of the high-speed rail project, work in CP 4 generated more than 3,200 jobs that went to residents of the Central Valley, a majority going to workers in Kern County. These jobs are all good-paying union jobs, thanks to a strong partnership with the California State Building Trades.

In California’s Central Valley, there are more than 25 active construction sites.

“High-Speed Rail represents a transformative opportunity for Fresno. It’s not just about getting people where they need to go faster—it’s about connecting our community to the broader state and driving economic growth that will revitalize our downtown and beyond,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This project is a bridge between the Bay Area, Southern California, and our vibrant Central Valley, creating new possibilities for our residents and businesses. Today, I’m proud to celebrate a significant milestone. This achievement reflects years of hard work and vision, and I’m eager to see the progress we will make in the next two years as we continue to shape Fresno’s future.”

Creating a western high-speed rail network

The High Speed Rail Authority, Brightline West, and High Desert Corridor are continuing to coordinate on design and operational issues to ultimately create an interoperable system that provides a path forward for a U.S. Southwest region high-speed rail network. This partnership paves the way for California’s planned high-speed rail project to connect with Brightline West’s planned Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail service. Once fully built and interconnected, the three high-speed rail systems will pave the way for Californians to travel from Northern California through Central Valley to Southern California, as well as to Las Vegas.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

