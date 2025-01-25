Guest Commentary: Colorado Court Corruption – Even at the Federal Level

In the recently filed federal lawsuit Atwood v. Ivanova, Wilbrandt, and Budd (Case No. 24cv2235-SBP), Judi B. Atwood alleges serious legal and ethical violations by key individuals associated with Boulder County Courts, including a retired psychologist and a Colorado attorney. The case highlights allegations of systemic judicial failures and unethical conduct that have caused severe personal and professional harm, sparking renewed calls for transparency and accountability in Boulder County’s legal system.

Allegations Against the Defendants

The complaint accuses three primary defendants—Iskra Ivanova, Clara Wilbrandt, and Edward Budd—of conspiring to cause harm to Atwood, including emotional distress, defamation, and invasion of privacy. It alleges that their combined actions resulted in profound repercussions for Atwood, including the loss of custody of her children, public defamation, and financial ruin.

Ivanova, a Colorado school teacher, is accused of orchestrating a campaign of harassment against Atwood fueled by malice and jealousy over Atwood’s relationship with Ivanova’s former partner. In a recording submitted as evidence, Ivanova can reportedly be heard berating and belittling her son, attempting to instill false memories. Despite this, Ivanova has pursued legal action against Atwood, accusing her of child abuse and blaming her for her son’s traumatic brain injury (TBI)—a condition, Ivanova admitted to Budd, caused by her dropping the child repeatedly as an infant.

Edward C. Budd, a retired psychologist and Parental Responsibility Evaluator (PRE), has been scrutinized for his alleged role in rationalizing child abuse in his professional capacity. A ProPublica article previously spotlighted Budd’s controversial practices, and this lawsuit claims he has a pattern of factoring abusive parents into his evaluations based on personal biases. Budd is also accused of unethical behavior, such as requiring Atwood to participate in a psychological evaluation without a court order or consent, unlawfully including her in the evaluation process, and relying on fabricated evidence to make recommendations that harmed Atwood.

Defendant Clara Wilbrandt, a Colorado attorney, is accused of facilitating Ivanova’s harassment campaign by improperly sharing sealed court documents, disseminating false information, and manipulating legal processes to harm Atwood. The complaint also alleges that Wilbrandt ignored clear evidence of Ivanova’s abuse of her child, further exacerbating the situation.

Systemic Failures and Judicial Misconduct

Atwood’s case raises larger questions about systemic failures in the Boulder County judicial system. She alleges that Judge Thomas Mulvahil issued court orders affecting her without providing due process. Atwood claims she was not present in the courtroom for these decisions and was subjected to legal evaluations and consequences without her consent or proper court authorization.

This case is not an isolated incident. In People in the Interest of T.L. (2022), the Boulder County Courts faced similar allegations of judicial overreach, where decisions were made in the absence of the affected party. These recurring patterns highlight concerns about a lack of oversight and accountability in the judicial system.

Impact on Atwood and Her Family

Atwood describes the devastating toll these actions have taken on her life, including emotional distress, health deterioration, and damage to her reputation. She alleges that the harassment extended to her children, straining familial bonds and forcing her to flee to Canada temporarily for safety.

Call for Accountability

Atwood’s federal lawsuit underscores the urgent need for transparency and reform within the Boulder County Courts. “This case is not just about one person,” Atwood states in her filing. “It’s about exposing a system that enables harassment and fails to protect vulnerable individuals from manipulation and injustice.”

Advocates argue that this case underscores the need for stricter standards and oversight in family court proceedings, particularly regarding Parental Responsibility Evaluators and their reliance on biased or unverified information.

What’s Next?

As this case moves forward in federal court, it could provide critical insight into the practices and policies of Boulder County Courts that have remained opaque for too long. Atwood is seeking not only personal vindication but also systemic change to prevent similar injustices in the future.

This case is a stark reminder of the importance of due process and transparency in the judicial system. For Boulder County residents, the key question remains: will the system finally learn from its mistakes, or will these systemic failures continue to go unchecked? Attached is a recording of Ivanova emotional abusing her son, the son she dropped as an infant repeatedly.

Categories:

Tags: