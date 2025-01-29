Housing Advocates Blast Trump Admin’s Funding Freeze and Its “Harmful Impact on Housing”

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

The Trump administration’s actions could have a wide ranging impact on all sorts of federal assistance programs and housing advocates on Tuesday expressed concern over the impact on housing.

Important federal programs managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), crucial for the well-being of our communities, are now under threat. This includes programs such as Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and Project-Based Rental Assistance, which millions of low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities depend on for affordable housing.

YIMBY Action stated on Tuesday that the funding freeze is expected to also affect Homeless Assistance Grants and Eviction Prevention Grants, which provide funding for shelters, outreach programs, and permanent supportive housing for individuals facing homelessness, as well as assistance for families to remain in their homes.

Additionally, YIMBY Action said, “we expect the funding freeze to impact specialized programs for the elderly, those with disabilities, those living with AIDS, and Indigenous people, which provide targeted assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

“This unprecedented funding freeze, taking place in the midst of a historic nationwide housing shortage, will have devastating consequences for every member of our society, especially those already facing housing insecurity,” said Laura Foote, the Executive Director of YIMBY Action. “Everyone who relies on aﬀordable housing production is damaged by this arbitrary and capricious action, from the senior citizens living in subsidized housing to the corporations who rely on predictable contracts to deliver the homes we desperately need. At a time when housing costs are prohibitively expensive for so many, this is a devastating blow that will only make our economic conditions worse.”

National Housing Law Project Executive Director Shamus Roller called the move “illegal and dangerous” noting it would halt trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans undermines the federal government’s crucial role in providing stability for millions of working individuals and families.

“The United States has the resources to ensure that every single one of us has housing, education, health care, a good-paying job, and a safe community,” Roller said. “Trump is asserting powers he does not have in an attempt to wrest power from Congress and the people. This directive is a clear violation of federal law.”

Roller criticized the Trump administration for “messy drafting and conflicting messages” that they believe have “spread strategic chaos with real consequences.”

The result they said, “Organizations serving seniors, people on fixed incomes, children, survivors of gender-based violence, and people of color are being forced into financial crises. “

For housing advocates, the impact of these funding freezes is potentially staggering.

YIMBY Action said, “Withholding these resources jeopardizes the stability of millions of Americans, halts the production of desperately needed affordable housing, and undermines local efforts to address homelessness.”

Advocates believe, vulnerable populations are particularly at risk of experiencing both the immediate and long-term impacts of this policy, yet the funding freeze will inevitably create a ripple effect on housing affordability for all Americans.

“The Trump administration does not have this power, and must immediately reverse this illegal action,” Shamus Roller said. “NHLP will closely monitor the directive’s impacts on housing programs, protect tenants and homeowners, and do everything we can to keep people safe and stably housed.”

“YIMBY Action urges the administration to immediately reverse this destructive funding freeze,” said Jae Garner, YIMBY Action’s Director of Communications. “We cannot aﬀord to let this administration dismantle the safety net for millions of Americans, especially as housing costs and homelessness continue to rise. Every day that this freeze remains in place risks worsening this crisis.”

