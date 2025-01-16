Immigration Crackdown in Northern California: Experts Suggest Sacramento Next?

SACRAMENTO, CA – There has been recent news about US Border control presence in multiple cities in California, and immigration experts have suggested the city of Sacramento needs to be vigilant because immigration services may make an appearance in California’s Capital, according to the Sacramento Bee.

There have been recent sightings of immigration control in Kern County. U.S Border Control made a statement noting it went on a three-day operation and made 78 arrests, with all those detained having a criminal history and having come into the United States unlawfully.

The Bee stated this immigration operation has occurred a couple weeks before President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office, and Trump has made several declarations promising mass deportations, the largest mass deportations in American history.

“We are planning operations for other locals such as Fresno and especially Sacramento,” the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector said in a Facebook comment last week. Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector Gregory Bovino wrote the comment, said David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector

Kim has iterated that no further comments or affirmations can be made for future operations as it may affect the success of said future operations, adding only, said the Bee, “Plans are plans and we’re not going to disclose any particulars at this point.”

Significant members of Sacramento society such as Anthony Gamble, Sacramento Police Department public information officer, and Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, claim they were unaware of the immigration control plans in the city, the Bee noted.

Kim later stated that local authorities are usually made aware of federal government operations as a “general courtesy,” but the Bee wrote immigration experts and attorneys strongly believe Sacramento will likely see the presence of the U.S Border control.

Local immigration attorney Kishwer Vikaas told the Bee, “I don’t think that there’s any doubt … that Sacramento will be one of the cities targeted.”

While immigration operations have not been uncommon during the Joe Biden presidency, the Bee said, Kevin Johnson, the former Dean of UC Davis School of Law, believes the recent immigration operations are a “sign of the times,” referring to the new administration entering the president’s office.

On the contrary, Kim said to the Bee, El Centro Sector has regularly conducted operations in the Central Valley for years and is not receiving “direction from any incoming administration.”

Author Samantha Padilla Hi! My name is Samantha Padilla, and I'm a third-year Political Science major with a minor in Digital Humanities and Professional Writing. I'm from the San Fernando Valley, and I'm deeply passionate about highlighting injustices that impact our communities. I believe it's crucial to report on these injustices, as bringing them to light is a vital step toward creating meaningful change.

