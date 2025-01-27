Monday Morning Thoughts: Fires, Disasters, Housing Crisis – This Is the Future

Last week, CalMatters Columnist Dan Walters argued that the fires in LA could end up clobbering the state economy.

Already, he argued that the recent wildfires have rendered Governor Newsom’s budget “outdated.”

As Walters noted, the fires could impact the budget by reducing economic activity in Southern California while, at the same time, increasing the demand for both fire suppression and recovery aid.

Not mentioned by Dan Walters of course is the fact that such disasters are directly attributable to climate change. Weather officials warned of the conditions—dry and limited rainfall combined with a weather system that generated sustained winds that at times exceeded hurricane force.

Officials in Los Angeles believed they had the resources to handle one significant fire event, but dealing with four concurrent major fires major fires stretched their capacity to the breaking point.

The strain on firefighting resources, emergency services, and logistical support becomes evident as fire officials were forced to coordinate efforts across multiple fronts, ensuring safety and efficient response to each fire.

What happened in Los Angeles highlights the threat from global warming as officials are likely to need enhanced disaster preparedness and resources to cope with what is expected to be a growing frequency and scale of such events.

This is a simple example of how much climate change could end up costing the country. Scientists believe that climate change can and will lead to more frequent and severe weather events, such as floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, which can damage infrastructure like roads, bridges, and public buildings.

Moreover, as we saw in Los Angeles, climate change can disrupt local economies.

Already, in 2018 a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) noted that weather and climate disasters have cost the U.S. an average of $106 billion annually over the past five years.

Meanwhile, the LA Times editorial board this weekend writes, “The housing crisis in Los Angeles County was already severe before fires devastated areas like Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and parts of the San Fernando Valley, leaving thousands newly homeless.”

This crisis is now being intensified by the recent fires which have left thousands without homes.

“Los Angeles County faces a shortfall of 500,000 housing units, with over half of tenants spending more than a third of their income on rent. Instances of price gouging have been reported, contravening a state law that prohibits rent increases of more than 10% during a state of emergency,” the Times wrote.

They therefore argue that there is an urgent need to expedite the development of affordable housing projects and to rebuild in fire-affected areas.

This requires a streamlined process, as advocated by Mayor Karen Bass, with a focus on creating fire-resistant housing and ensuring safety in high-risk zones.

“Those at greatest risk of homelessness are individuals who lost their jobs in low-paying sectors, such as housekeeping and gardening, when their employers’ homes were destroyed,” the Times wrote.

As they warn, quoting Tommy Newman from the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, “There’s no insurance payout for someone washing dishes at a restaurant that burned down.”

Additional, the Times calls for policy changes to speed up multiunit housing development, especially in areas not prone to fires, to address the broader housing shortage.

Had this event taken place during a time of normal housing it would be a challenge; during the middle of a housing crisis it poses additional risks.

This is the problem that the nation as a whole is facing—today it’s Los Angeles and fires, tomorrow it could be massive flooding.

In 2024, the U.S. saw several hurricanes that caused extensive damage along the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard. Warmer ocean temperatures, linked to climate change, contributed to the intensity and frequency of these storms.

It saw wildfires in the western states—California, Oregon, and Washington.

Climate change has been linked to the increased frequency and severity of wildfires due to hotter, drier conditions.

We saw record heatwaves, with several regions experiencing unprecedented heatwaves—with record-breaking temperatures recorded in parts of the Southwest and the Midwest.

Climate change is known to increase the likelihood and severity of such heatwaves.

And then a mixtures of flooding in some areas, with drought in others areas.

The ongoing western drought is closely linked to climate change, which influences precipitation patterns and contributes to water scarcity issues.

These events underscore the ongoing and intensifying impact of climate change on natural disasters in the U.S., highlighting the need for increased resilience and adaptation measures—at a time when the federal government under the current administration is moving in the other direction.

The scientific consensus is that climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense weather events over time.

The year 2024 was marked by severe weather events, but, going forward, every year may present its own unique challenges as ongoing climate change continues to exacerbate the risks and frequency of such events.

As we have seen in the start of 2025, the cost of such events in terms of both money and disruption to human lives could be astronomical.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: