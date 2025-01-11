My View: I Agree That VMT Analysis Is a Problem for Housing Production… But…

I saw the article from Susan Shelley entitled: “California’s VMT restrictions have no effect on climate change, but make housing more expensive.”

I actually thought I would end up agreeing with her—as I have noted, how California calculates VMT impacts of housing I find problematic. But when I read her article, it was just bad. She failed to argue her points well and didn’t seem to understand the overall issue

She writes that “homeowners might sell if there were new home developments that they found appealing. Freed from a daily commute, either because of retirement or remote work, many people might like to live in a newly built home in a community far from the city center.”

Then she adds, “But that’s rarely possible for a reason so ridiculous that it couldn’t be true anywhere but California.”

There is an air of truth to it, and, while the housing crisis is spreading across the country, California has done a poor job of combatting it in the last five years—as I have explained in various columns and articles during the last five to nine years or so.

But Shelley’s ire is focused on SB 743, which shifts the evaluation of traffic impacts from Level of Service (LOS) to VMT (Vehicle Miles Travelled). I don’t have a problem doing that as long as we can figure out a way to gauge the net effect of housing.

After all, you could add VMT to a location by adding housing, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing if you end up reducing the reliance on driving overall. That’s why I think we have to be much more careful about how we evaluate a project like Village Farms—because it might be that providing housing closer to the university will actually reduce VMT overall by putting people closer to work.

Back to Shelley’s column, she notes that SB 743 explains the limitation of using LOS.

LOS “neglects transit, pedestrian crossings, and bicycles,” and “has traditionally led to widening intersections and roadways to move automobile traffic faster at the expense of other modes of transportation.”

She continues, “The state would calculate the ‘induced travel’ created by a new project and disincentivize or kill projects that created more driving.”

She attacks the way this is done, noting that the state “relies on Caltrans to figure out the VMT from proposed projects, including housing developments, in areas that are served by the state highway system. Caltrans also calculates the value of ‘mitigation’ measures, such as paying to build bike lanes somewhere else.”

She calls this “arbitrary” and writes it’s a “nauseating blend of made-up numbers and political favoritism that raises costs and blocks needed housing construction, unless it’s the high-density, urban in-fill rental housing preferred by the government.”

She doesn’t like high-density, urban in-fill. It doesn’t by the way, have to be rental housing and, in fact, some of this high density housing can be more affordable because it’s land footprint is small, it’s overall size is smaller, and you can build it without environmental impacts (which really do matter) and put it near transit or near work to reduce driving.

But her piece gets worse. She notes that SB 743 is working to “reduce the amount of driving” but then seems to conflate less driving with “zero-emission vehicles” which she argues “don’t help.”

She then argues—or more like asserts— “The tragedy is that California’s VMT restrictions have no effect on global climate change…”

Based on what exactly? She offers no reasoning other than “zero-emission vehicles” don’t help.

But she does argue that “by preventing single-family home construction in areas where land is more affordable, they’ve wrecked the dreams of a generation of young Californians.”

So basically Shelley is proposing building more single-family homes in areas that were not previously developed.

She fails to analyze any of this of course. One problem is that will force more and more people into vehicles for longer commutes. Another problem is increasing the urban-wildfire encroachment.

I completely agree that the VMT analysis is fraught with problems and is in fact part of the problem with building new housing, but her analysis shows a distinct lack of research or understanding of the complicated nature of housing problems in a world with a very serious climate change problem.

