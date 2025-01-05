New Mexico Dem Gov Pushes Tough-On-Crime Laws  

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

SANTA FE, NM – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is challenging her Democratic allies as she, to fight a growing state crime and homelessness problems, is advocating for “measures that would compel mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals to receive treatment,” according to Latin Times.

The Latin Times noted, “The fallout from fentanyl and methamphetamine use continues to plague communities, including Albuquerque,” with Grisham noting the ongoing drug crisis necessitates New Mexicans to “confront the hard truth: mentally ill or drug-addicted people living on the streets cannot be allowed to live that way indefinitely.”

The Latin Times added, “New Mexico’s violent crime rate in 2023 was double the national average, according to the Council of State Governments Justice Center. The state also leads the nation in unsolved violent crimes.”

To tackle drug addiction and crime, Gov. Grisham’s “proposed solutions include stricter laws on committing mentally ill individuals to treatment and closing legal gaps that allow defendants in serious crimes to avoid trial by being deemed incompetent,” said the Latin Times.

The governor’s proposals have “deepened divisions within her party,” with critics arguing “the state lacks the mental health resources to implement these measures” and accusing “the governor of using stark descriptions of people living on the streets, mirroring Republican rhetoric on migrants,” the Times writes.

One of these critics is Johana Bencomo, a progressive Democrat and Las Cruces city councilor, who warned the proposals could lead to more vulnerable people being jailed, and that New Mexico was going back to “policies we know do not work,” reported the Latin Times.

Despite pushback against her efforts, the Latin Times said Grisham continues to push “state lawmakers to adopt similar approaches…emphasizing the need for urgent action” and traveling across the state to “seek “public support for her initiatives, framing them as essential to reversing the cycle of crime and addiction” present in New Mexico.

