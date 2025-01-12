NY Mayor Criticized for Plan to Deport Migrants Not Yet Convicted

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Mayor Eric Adams has drawn significant backlash after announcing a plan to deport migrants accused of crimes without waiting for a conviction, according to The Guardian.

The move signals alignment with the incoming Trump administration’s agenda for mass deportations and has sparked outrage from immigration advocates and public officials, added The Guardian, noting Adams defended his decision, citing safety concerns.

“If you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under,” Adams said during a press conference.

According to The Guardian, immigration advocates have condemned the mayor’s comments, asserting they violate constitutional rights.

Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, accused Adams in The Guardian of “ripping a page from [Donald] Trump’s playbook, stoking fear and spreading disinformation. We should be able to expect that the mayor of New York City has a basic understanding of the constitutional rights of the people he serves.”

Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate, who accused the mayor of scapegoating migrants for broader systemic issues, reported to The Guardian, stating Adams “denigrated immigrants and non-citizens as unworthy of basic rights.”

The plan represents a stark departure from Adams’ earlier stance, The Guardian wrote, referring to Adams last April refraining from publicly calling for the deportation of two migrants accused of injuring a police officer.

The mayor’s new position, however, aligns closely with Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan, who has vowed to carry out mass deportations.

The Guardian stated Awawdeh expressed concern over Adams’ willingness to work with Homan, calling him a “dangerous person.”

Adams defended his cooperation, stating, “I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration. I’m going to be working with this administration,” according to The Guardian.

The Guardian stated Adams also emphasized his support for deporting individuals who commit crimes after they serve jail time, but critics noted the hypocrisy in his statements.

When questioned about his own federal criminal charges involving bribery and campaign finance violations, Adams stressed his constitutional rights as an American citizen, a protection, notes the Guardian, Adams appears willing to deny to undocumented migrants.

Critics argue Adams’ plan undermines due process and scapegoats a vulnerable population while failing to address the root causes of crime in New York City, adds The Guardian, stating the mayor’s controversial stance continues to raise questions about the balance between public safety and the protection of fundamental rights.

