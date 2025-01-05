Racist Flyers Found in Cleveland after Nazi Rally

CLEVELAND, OH — Racist flyers promoting white supremacism have sparked outrage here following a Nazi march in Columbus last month, reported The Root, adding the flyers underscore growing concerns about racial intolerance and hate-driven propaganda in the region.

The flyers included slogans such as “Embrace your race,” accompanied by a picture of a white family, and “White Unity, Love Your People,” with the caption, “Every other race looks out for each other, Isn’t it time white people start to do the same?”

The Root noted flyers bore the name and logo of Will2Rise, an organization listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “white nationalist hate group” advocating for the creation of a white ethnostate.

Local residents have expressed disgust and frustration over the incident, The Root said, adding Councilman Kerry McCormack has been inundated with emails and calls from concerned citizens.

McCormack, who described the flyers as “vile, disgusting and pathetic” and urged the community to remove them, charged, “This kind of rhetoric is divisive and harmful. It has no place in our neighborhoods.”

The discovery of the flyers follows a series of racially charged incidents in Ohio, The Root said, noting a Nazi rally was held in Columbus, drawing widespread condemnation.

And a racist homecoming proposal by two boys in Northeast Ohio recently went viral, while an Ohio sheriff faced backlash for advising residents to document the addresses of homes displaying campaign signs for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Will2Rise, the group associated with the flyers, produces materials that perpetuate ideologies that promote racial division and exclusion, fueling racial tensions across the country.

Residents of Cleveland have expressed a strong stance against these actions, emphasizing the need for unity and inclusivity, said The Root, quoting one resident saying, “This is not who we are as a community. We must come together to combat hate and discrimination.”

