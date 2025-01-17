Rallies Opposing President-Elect Trump’s Agenda Set in Scores of U.S. Cities, Including California Capital

Vanguard News Desk Editor

SACRAMENTO, CA – At least 75 demonstrations are set around the U.S. this weekend—including in the capital of California—to protest soon-to-be President Donald Trump’s “extreme right billionaire agenda” and inauguration next week.

The Sacramento rally begins Saturday, Jan. 18, at 12 Noon at the Federal Courthouse, 501 I St.

National details are listed at WeFightBack2025.org.

Sacramento organizers said they were “responding to a call from the We Fight Back 2025 mobilization activists and concerned community members (and) will hold a rally for immigrant rights, worker’s rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and demand money for people’s needs, not the war machine.”

“Trump ran a con game during the election. His real agenda is to destroy worker’s rights, deport millions of immigrant families, and pave the way for complete corporate takeover by ending regulations to protect the environment, firing thousands of public sector workers, and transferring ever-larger parts of the National Treasury to the military industrial complex,” said Kevin Martinez of the ANSWER Coalition.

Tahnee Stair Sweeney, also an organizer for the ANSWER Coalition, added, “Trump is 100 percent behind Netanyahu’s genocidal war against the Palestinian and Arab people. But we can defeat the Trump program. The fight starts right now. Tens of thousands of people are taking action this weekend all across the country, and joining this new national movement.”

“Trump 2024 election,” according to organizers nationally, “represents the complete failure of the Democratic Party to stop the rise of the ultra-right. In fact, they have contributed to it by adopting much of the program of the extreme right while embracing endless war.

“Instead of responding to the needs of the people, both the Democrats and the Republicans have moved further and further to the right. Trump’s agenda is the culmination of this right-ward spiral, and his administration will move to make major gains for the billionaire class at the expense of the millions of everyday people in the US and across the world.”

National organizers, on their website, said they can beat Trump “not by following the Democratic Party establishment, but by building a massive movement against the ruling class and the political system that gives everything to billionaires while impoverishing an ever larger section of the population.

“This fight starts right now. Tens of thousands of people are taking action on January 20th all across the country. Join this new national movement.”

Initial endorsers of the Jan. 18 Sacramento rally include ANSWER Coalition, Codepink, United Auto Workers Local 4811, Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace, Decarcerate Sacramento, Democratic Socialists of America, Filipinx LGBTQAI+, Fridays for our Future, Gabriella Sacramento, Green Party, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Peace Action, Peace and Freedom Party, Poor People’s Campaign Sacramento and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

