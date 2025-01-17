Secretary of State Appoints Alf Brandt to the California Fair Political Practices Commission

Alf Brandt – courtesy photo

Sacramento, CA – Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced on Thursday the appointment of Alf Brand to the Fair Political Practices Commission effective February 1, 2025.

Brandt has long been active in local community activities. His community leadership includes roles at the Davis Community Church and the City of Davis Natural Resources Commission and Water Advisory Committee.

Brandt currently serves as Associate Director, Justice Solutions & Innovation, at the National Judicial College, where he organizes judicial education programs on a wide range of topics and has created new programs about election law and judicial independence.

He served in various capacities in the California State Assembly, including roles as General Counsel for California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and as a principal consultant for assembly members and committees.

Brandt has also served in roles at the United States Department of the Interior and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Brandt earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley (Boalt Hall).

“I am confident that Mr. Brandt’s knowledge and expertise will serve the FPPC and the state well,” noted Secretary of State Weber.

The FPPC is a five-member independent, nonpartisan entity responsible for the administration of the state’s Political Reform Act, which regulates campaign financing, conflicts of interest, lobbying, and governmental ethics. The FPPC works to ensure public officials act in a fair and unbiased manner in governmental decision-making, promote transparency in government, and foster public trust in the political system.

The Secretary of State appoints one commissioner for a four-year term, beginning February 1 after each presidential election, as outlined in Section 83102 of the Political Reform Act.

