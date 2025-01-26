Stanford Clears Student Journalist of Disciplinary Action after Protest Arrest

Dilan Gohill, in red sweatshirt, was arrested while covering a demonstration at Stanford University. (Screenshot from NBC Bay Area)

STANFORD, CA – Dilan Gohill, an award-winning student journalist from Stanford University, has been cleared of disciplinary action by the university following his arrest during an on-campus pro-Palestinian protest, according to Trial Lawyers for Justice.

Gohill, arrested June 5 while covering the protest, stated, “Independent student journalism is crucial and my arrest as a first-year student journalist and Stanford’s subsequent response threatens the values that the institution claims to uphold,” reported the lawyer group.

“Stanford correctly declined to pursue disciplinary charges against Dilan, so naturally we’re shocked that the University is standing by their absurd statement calling for his criminal prosecution,” said Max Szabo, an attorney and spokesperson for Mr. Gohill.

“Declining to pursue lesser disciplinary charges while advocating for criminal charges is not only inconsistent, it suggests Stanford University is more interested in publicly hanging a journalist who reported something they didn’t like than they are in reaching the correct outcome,” Szabo added.

Gohill told the lawyers’ group he fears the effect this will have on free press and student journalists’ ability to share vital information without fearing misplaced allegations.

Despite the Stanford Daily publication confirming Gohill was assigned to cover the protests, former Stanford University President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez stated the school “fully support(ed)” having the student reporter “criminally prosecuted,” said Szabo.

Many organizations, led by the First Amendment Coalition, Student Press Law Center, and other Stanford student associations have banded together to urge Stanford and the Santa Clara County District Attorney to refrain from pressing charges, added Szabo.

“Gohill was held in jail for 15 hours. During that time Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to gain access to Dilan’s iPhone, putting it up to his face in order to gain entry via Face ID. Dilan looked away repeatedly, stymying the Deputies’ efforts to get into his device,” said Szabo.

“Whatever your position is on the war in Gaza, a free press ensures we receive vital information and differing viewpoints,” said Jean-Paul Jassy, an attorney representing Gohill and one of the nation’s premier First Amendment lawyers.

Jassey added, “Seeking accountability for the protestors is one thing, but advocating that a journalist face criminal consequences for doing his job is inexcusable, especially when coupled with the University’s current and inexplicable refusal to reverse course and just admit it was wrong.”

“Stanford should be ashamed of its behavior. For them to claim they support free expression and a free press would be laughable if the situation weren’t so serious.”

“Dilan Gohill was reporting under difficult circumstances at the direction of his editors at The Stanford Daily,” said Mark Hathaway, an attorney representing Gohill in the disciplinary matter. “His journalism and integrity should be rewarded by Stanford, and never charged as misconduct.”

Publicly available photos demonstrate that Dilan wore red Stanford Daily attire and displayed his media credentials while protesters wore all black and covered their faces with sunglasses and balaclavas. Nonetheless, Gohill was arrested on charges of felony burglary, vandalism and conspiracy, Szabo explained.

Additionally, it was reported “protesters purportedly told law enforcement officers that Dilan was, ‘not one of us, he’s press.’”

“Dylan did not break into any building, vandalize any property, nor did he create the barricade that left him trapped with the protesters.“ In this country we don’t arrest journalists because we don’t like what they’re writing about,” said Nick Rowley, co-founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice.

“They still have not returned his belongings which were unlawfully withheld, nor have they publicly recanted their indefensible statements that Dilan should be criminally prosecuted. This is an embarrassing saga for both the University and a District Attorney who stood by and enabled this charade to continue, and it’s time for prosecutors to unequivocally end it,” Rowley added.

Author Sofia Bruno Hello! My name is Sofia Bruno and I am a first year studying Political Science at UCLA. I interned at a criminal defense law firm in San Francisco and have seen the lack of equity for advocacy and justice first-hand, so I am passionate about pursuing a career in law focused on uplifting marginalized and underepresented groups.

