Stockton Police Affirm Won’t Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

The Ninth Circuit ruled last month in favor of plaintiff, who filed an excessive force lawsuit against the Stockton PD. (Courtesy of KRON4)

STOCKTON, CA– The Stockton Police Department last week issued a statement, according to KCRA, reaffirming its stance not to enforce federal immigration laws.

The department stated it is “dedicated to serving all members of the community, including our undocumented immigrant population,” KCRA reported.

The article noted that the department said it does not assist federal agencies solely in enforcing immigration laws, adding, “We take pride in our approach to not enforcing immigration laws,” explaining that such actions could undermine trust and safety in the community.

KCRA reported the department emphasized its focus on relationship-based policing and ensuring public safety for all residents, describing Stockton as “one of the nation’s most diverse and vibrant communities,” and adding that the department is committed to fairness, dignity, and respect.

Later in the week, KCRA3 stated that the department clarified its position further, affirming that officers will arrest anyone committing a criminal act, regardless of citizenship status.

The Stockton Police Department explained to the news outlet it operates under the California Values Act, which prohibits local jurisdictions from performing federal law enforcement duties.

The department reportedly said this law creates a clear separation of responsibilities concerning undocumented immigrants.

“This does not mean we do not investigate federal and state criminal violations in coordination with our federal partners,” the department added, and emphasized its priority is fostering a safe environment where all individuals feel confident seeking help or reporting crimes, regardless of immigration status.

Author Matalene Winters Hello! My name is Matalene, and I’m a second year, first generation student at UCLA majoring in Political Science with minors in Global Studies and Information & Media Literacy. My goal is to pursue a career in counterintelligence and national defense. When I’m not studying, you’ll find me cooking and baking, playing water polo, or exploring our beautiful U.S. National Parks!

Categories:

Tags: