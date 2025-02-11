Assemblymember Ward Introduces AB 474 to Enhance Affordable Housing Options for Low-Income Seniors

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) has introduced his fourth housing bill of the session, Assembly Bill (AB) 474, known as the Home Share Act of 2025. This legislation aims to improve housing affordability and alleviate the cost-of-living crisis in California. AB 474 seeks to incentivize nonprofit home-sharing programs that connect homeowners with extra rooms to individuals in need of affordable housing, while also providing legal support and conflict resolution services.

In light of the state’s severe housing shortage and the prevalence of underutilized bedrooms, home-sharing presents a cost-effective solution. The bill specifically targets low-income seniors, helping them manage rising housing costs while allowing homeowners to earn supplemental income and renters to secure affordable accommodations.

“California is facing a housing crisis, yet we have many homes that are underutilized,” stated Assemblymember Ward. “The Home-Sharing Act of 2025 provides a smart, low-cost solution to help seniors and low-income residents remain housed while increasing the availability of affordable rental options. This bill introduces essential incentives to make home-sharing a viable and stable choice for more Californians.”

The Home-Sharing Act of 2025 includes several key provisions designed to make nonprofit home-sharing more accessible and beneficial for both low-income homeowners and renters. Specifically, the bill exempts low-income homeowners from paying income tax on rental earnings, ensures that home-sharing income will not affect eligibility for government assistance programs, strengthens tenant protections, and guarantees the right for home-sharers to have a caregiver move in if necessary. These measures aim to broaden affordable housing options while enhancing financial stability for participants.

“Assemblymember Ward is once again leading the charge against homelessness among older adults. While California grapples with a shortage of housing units, we have a surplus of available bedrooms. Assembly Bill 474 represents a significant step toward preventing homelessness by increasing the availability of bedrooms for rent through home-sharing programs, offering a valuable solution to a pressing issue,” said Jeannee Parker Martin, President & CEO of LeadingAge California, a sponsor of the bill.

