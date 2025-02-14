COURT WATCH: In Trial, Prosecution Claims Accused Knew of Court Order – Defense Disagrees

WOODLAND, CA – During a jury trial in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday, Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchison argued the accused had no knowledge of a court order, although Deputy District Attorney Stephanie DeCillis insisted the accused knew of the court order and violated it.

The accused is charged with one count of battery against a cohabiting spouse or former spouse and one count of contempt of court—contact person/protective order. There is purported evidence of the accused previously engaging in domestic violence.

The accused, said the DDA, allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm in an attempt to pull her out of the car after the victim allegedly swatted at his face. The arresting officer said they reviewed footage from a West Sacramento gas station for over 15 minutes before making the arrest.

DDA DeCillis stated the accused willfully violated the court order by taking the victim’s car keys and attempting to pull her out of the car. DDA DeCillis added the domestic violence allegedly perpetrated by the accused is supported by the evidence of an uncharged domestic violence incident in 2022.

DPD Hutchison claims the accused, as well as the victim, did not know about the court order. The accused, the DPD added, was unaware of the court order and was not informed until after the incident. The DPD explained the accused’s actions were not done willfully to violate the court order.

DPD Hutchison insists the prosecution did not “call a single witness” to testify the accused had been made aware of the court order, adding the victim was responsible for the argument and the accused’s actions. DPD Hutchison closed his statement asking the jury to find the accused not guilty on both charges.

DDA DeCillis maintains the accused did have prior knowledge of the court order, which was stamped and signed by a judge, who found the accused waived his rights and entered a plea deal.

DDA DeCillis explained the accused received a copy of the court order. DDA DeCillis also stated the law does not require the victim to know about the court order and that the accused “willfully violated the court order with his behavior that day.”

DDA DeCillis concluded her argument telling the jury to “use your common sense” and “return a verdict that is reasonable and guilty on both counts.”

The jury trial is ongoing.

Authors Meredith Kelly

