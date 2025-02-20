COURT WATCH: Judge Grants Defense Request for More Time  

OAKLAND, CA – Judge Elena Condes this week granted the accused, who is a mother and victim of domestic violence, one week to find secure housing before proceedings here in Alameda County Superior Court.

The accused is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction of forgery of items under $950, and grand theft.

Deputy Public Defender Adam Astan asked for the court to consider the accused’s extenuating circumstances when granting her more time.

Astan argued the accused is a victim of domestic violence and lost her housing because it was shared with the abuser or codependent. The accused relocated to a relative’s house in Fresno, with her children, including a special needs child, and, said the DPD, remains in an unstable housing situation.

While commuting from Fresno to Oakland to appear in court, the accused’s car battery broke down and the court could not locate her. She was discovered at a rest stop. Pretrial services were aware she lived in Fresno at the time.

DPD Astan told the court the accused suffers from lupus and has severe health issues and that she had short notice for probation, but tried her best to appear in court.

Defense counsel noted the accused still needed more time to find housing, and restated the accused has children and is a victim of domestic violence.

Judge Condes continued the accused’s probation and ordered she stay out of custody and that she must charge her car battery, confirming the court would permit her more time to find housing.

The accused will have her next hearing on Feb. 25 to find stable housing.

Categories:

Tags: