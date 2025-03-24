Basic Income Program Benefiting Black, Native Americans Challenged in Lawsuit 

Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com

SACRAMENTO, CA – A lawsuit has been filed here in Sacramento Superior Court to block a guaranteed basic income program that offers $725 per month to 200 Black, Native American and Alaska Native families in six Sacramento ZIP codes, according to a recent report by The Sacramento Bee.

The lawsuit, filed in late 2024, states, “Plaintiffs seek relief to ensure that defendants cease using government resources or public funds to support this unlawful program so long as it discriminates on the basis of race or ethnicity.”

Sacramento County and Kim Johnson, director of the California Department of Social Services, are listed as the defendants, reported The Sacramento Bee.

Eva Zhou, a resident of Sacramento County, and the nonprofit Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, is listed as the plaintiff, the Bee writes.

In the Sacramento Bee’s article, a spokesperson for Sacramento County’s Department of Child, Family and Adult Services notes “the department was working with its community partners to update and expand the Family First Economic Support Pilot.”

Gabriel Chin, a professor at the UC Davis School of Law, told the Bee having segregated benefit programs is unlawful without “a substantial amount of justification,” adding a program would have to adhere to the “strict scrutiny” standard where “the government must show any race-based program is narrowly tailored to address a compelling state interest for its existence.”

Professor Chin cited, in the Bee story, California Proposition 209, where “the state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

Chin also noted the strict scrutiny standard can be met if the plaintiff shows a government program to be discriminating against a racial or ethnic group, to which the court will take steps to stop such practices.

Nonetheless, Chin explained to the Bee there is a strong case for reparations given the government’s long history of discriminatory abuse, adding child welfare is “almost five times as likely to remove Black children from their homes as they do white children, and they are nearly twice as likely to separate Native American parents from their children than they do in white families.”

And, Chin said to the Bee, despite making up five percent of the population of children, 18 percent of children in foster care are African American, according to a 2021 reparations report

The Sacramento Bee reported a legislative package is being introduced that aims “to repair the generational harms caused by the cruel treatment of African slaves in the United States and decades of systematic deprivation and injustice inflicted upon Black Californians.”

