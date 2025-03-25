City of Davis Secures Over $7.5 Million in Grants for Transportation, Safety, Climate, and Technology Projects

Davis, CA — The City of Davis has secured more than $7.5 million in grants since June 2024, funding a diverse set of projects aimed at improving transportation infrastructure, expanding electric vehicle capabilities, strengthening cybersecurity, and advancing climate resilience initiatives.

“These grants reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to climate action, fiscal responsibility, and public safety,” said Mayor Bapu Vaitla. “By leveraging these partnerships and funding opportunities, we’re investing directly in the future of our community.”

Highlights of the Grant Awards:

Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant: $4.16 Million

Awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration, this funding will support the relocation and grade separation of the County Road 32A railroad crossing. The project, a partnership with Yolo County, aims to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and mitigate environmental impacts by eliminating conflicts between trains and vehicles. Yolo County is contributing a 20% match.

Buses and Bus Facilities Grant: $1.6 Million

The City, acting as passthrough for Unitrans, will use the funding to expand electric bus charging infrastructure. This grant completes an $8.5 million funding package for Phase 2 of Unitrans’ electrification project, adding 16 new charging stations by 2026 to support service for UC Davis students and the broader Davis community.

Local Highway Safety Improvement Program: $548,190

Two projects will improve bike and pedestrian safety. Buffered bike lanes will be added to Lake Boulevard, while three locations will receive new flashing beacons and upgraded crosswalks. Funding comes from Caltrans, with a 10% local match.

Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant: $520,000

This U.S. Department of Transportation grant will fund quick-build projects and new camera-based data collection along Russell Boulevard. The effort aims to improve traffic safety and inform future infrastructure upgrades, especially along heavily traveled routes connecting UC Davis to downtown Davis.

Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) Grant: $400,000

As part of a larger $5 million grant to UC Davis’s Western Cooling Efficiency Center, the City will pilot Virtual Power Plant strategies. This includes installing smart thermostats in 140 HVAC systems and developing a plan to enhance the city’s role in California’s evolving electricity grid.

State and Local Cybersecurity Grant: $250,000

Davis was one of just 13 California cities to receive the maximum award from Cal OES. The funding will improve cybersecurity protections for city infrastructure and information systems.

PG&E EV Fleet Electrification Program: $100,000

The City will receive $100,000 in credits and reimbursements from PG&E to support the transition of 25 municipal fleet vehicles to electric over the next five years, covering infrastructure upgrades and vehicle incentives.

Mayor Vaitla noted that the City will continue pursuing opportunities like these to maximize resources and deliver critical projects that benefit the community.

