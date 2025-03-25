Commentary: Policing Homelessness in Davis Reflects a Deeper Problem – How We See the Unhoused

Vanguard generated image

In Less Than Human, philosopher David Livingstone Smith writes, “Dehumanization is a scourge, and has been so for millennia. It acts as a psychological lubricant, dissolving our inhibitions and inflaming our destructive passions.”

He’s describing the process that allows us—as individuals, communities, and governments—to look at another human being and see a problem, a threat, something less than ourselves.

We like to believe that dehumanization is something that happens in history books—in genocides, in slavery, in the darkest chapters of humanity. But it also happens in quieter, subtler ways, through the policies we make and the language we use about society’s most marginalized. It happens right here in Davis.

Last week, the Davis City Council voted to prioritize hiring a downtown beat cop over investing in homeless service coordinators. It was framed as a public safety measure—a response to concerns from businesses and residents about crime downtown. But scratch the surface, and this decision reveals a deeper truth about how our city is starting to see the unhoused: not as people to help, but as problems to manage.

The council itself acknowledged that law enforcement isn’t the answer to homelessness. Police aren’t mental health professionals. They aren’t social workers or housing specialists. They’re trained for enforcement, not care. Yet when it came time to choose—more services or more policing—the political winds blew toward the badge.

Why? Because the dominant narrative around homelessness in Davis has shifted over the years, shaped by voices less interested in solutions and more interested in driving unhoused people out of sight. For over a decade, we’ve heard the same complaints: homelessness is ruining downtown, aggressive panhandlers are scaring off customers, the city is failing to “clean up” the streets.

This rhetoric—echoed in recent public comments—is not subtle. One commenter dismissed the need for services, claiming the real issue is that advocates “just don’t care about the rest of us” and that criminals are being given a “free pass” because they’re homeless. Another sneered at the idea of rebuilding homeless outreach capacity, claiming the last coordinator “cared more about the homeless than us.”

This is the language of dehumanization—the flattening of a diverse group of people into one faceless, criminalized mass. It’s how we move from seeing unhoused individuals as neighbors in crisis to treating them as a public safety threat. And once we cross that line, the logical solution stops being care and becomes enforcement.

Smith writes, “What is it that enables one group of human beings to treat another group as though they were subhuman creatures? Thinking sets the agenda for action, and thinking of humans as less than human paves the way for atrocity.”

Davis, thankfully, is not on the brink of atrocity. But the underlying logic is the same—once people are “less than,” it becomes easier to justify policies that harm rather than help.

The beat cop is not, in itself, an atrocity. But it is a symptom. It is the latest in a long line of policy choices shaped by the belief that homelessness is primarily a law enforcement problem—not a public health crisis, not a housing crisis, not a failure of the system to care for its most vulnerable.

Moreover, it is not even really a good solution to public safety concerns.

And treating it that way has real consequences.

We know what happens when cities criminalize homelessness: cycles of arrest, incarceration, and release that solve nothing. People get fined for sleeping outside, ticketed for loitering, jailed for minor infractions—and when they get out, they’re still homeless, now with a criminal record that makes it even harder to find housing or work.

This approach doesn’t reduce crime. It doesn’t make communities safer. It just pushes people further into the margins—and makes it harder for real solutions to take root.

The irony is that Davis already knows what works. For all the complaints centering around the respite center—a temporary solution for the unhoused during the day—there have been no complaints centering around Paul’s Place, the type of model for permanent supportive housing.

The loudest voices defending this choice argue that this isn’t about homelessness at all—it’s about crime. That no one is trying to criminalize homelessness, just criminals. But in practice, the line is never that clean.

The same people who say they just want “the criminals off the streets” are the ones who also describe unhoused people as aggressive, dangerous, dirty—who talk about encampments as blights rather than places where human beings are struggling to survive.

One commenter on the Vanguard put it bluntly: “Because some of them are criminals. And I’m one of those local figures.” Another added, “We want the not nice, not polite, criminals criminalized.”

But where is the conversation about mental health services? About addiction treatment? About expanding Paul’s Place beyond shelter beds? Where is the recognition that many of the “crimes” associated with homelessness—trespassing, loitering, public urination—are not violent, but survival behaviors?

Nowhere. Because that would require acknowledging that homelessness is complex, that the people experiencing it are human beings with needs and struggles—not just “the criminal homeless.”

Instead, we get the usual dodge: that policing isn’t meant to solve homelessness, only to address its “effects” on the community. But when those “effects” are defined as the presence of unhoused people themselves, it’s a distinction without a difference.

Hiring a beat cop downtown will not solve homelessness. It will not make downtown safer in any meaningful way. It will not address the root causes—lack of affordable housing, mental health crises, substance use disorders, economic inequality. It will make some people feel better—the ones who want to see fewer unhoused people in public spaces. But it won’t change a thing for the people sleeping on our streets.

What it will do is reinforce the idea that homelessness is a problem of individual moral failing—that if people would just stop being criminals, stop being addicts, stop being mentally ill, the problem would go away.

That’s the real danger here. Not just wasted resources, but the hardening of a worldview that blames unhoused people for their own suffering, that sees their visibility as the problem rather than their poverty, their illness, their lack of support.

Davis has an opportunity to lead. To reject the easy, punitive path and invest instead in what we know works—outreach, housing-first models, mental health care. To stop responding to the loudest, most fearful voices and start acting with compassion and courage.

Because when we frame homelessness as a crime problem, we’re not just failing to solve it—we’re making it worse. We’re ensuring that the cycle continues: criminalization, marginalization, suffering.

It’s not too late to change course. But it starts with seeing the people on our streets not as threats, but as neighbors. As human beings. As part of our community—not a problem to be solved, but people to be helped.

Anything less is just managing misery—and mistaking it for progress.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

