Monday Morning Thoughts: Reason Report Tackles Transit Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted public transit systems across the United States, leading to a significant decline in ridership and a subsequent productivity crisis.

A recent policy brief by the Reason Foundation, “Addressing the Transit Productivity Crisis,” analyzes the historical and current challenges facing public transit and proposes strategies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Their key finding: “…while conditions have substantially worsened in recent years, public transit productivity has trended downward since the end of World War II, largely due to increasing household incomes, growing private automobile ownership, and the dispersal of households and then workplaces into the suburbs.”

In fact, the report goes further arguing, “Public transit ridership is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels within the next decade.”

While these facts are undoubtedly disturbing to advocates for public transit, it is important to recognize that the decline in transit productivity is not a recent phenomenon. Post-World War II, several socio-economic factors contributed to this downturn, including rising household incomes, increased private automobile ownership, and the suburbanization of both residences and workplaces.

Some of the factors that led to the rise in automobile ownership include the increase in household incomes, enabling more Americans to afford private automobiles. Further, as cars became more affordable, their ownership surged and offered individuals great flexibility and convenience compared to public transit.

Finally, the suburbanization of the population and their migration away from urban centers resulted in dispersed residential and employment locations.

Such dispersion made public transit less practical.

These shifts led to a decreased demand for public transit, culminating in numerous transit company bankruptcies. In response, Congress enacted the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964, facilitating state and local government takeovers of these failing private transit entities. Initially, federal assistance was limited to capital support but soon expanded to include operating subsidies.

However, increased government assistance did not reverse the declining productivity trends.

The policy brief highlights that in the 15 years preceding the 1964 Act, transit productivity decreased by an average of 1.4% annually across all systems and 1.3% for larger systems. Post-1964, these declines accelerated, averaging 2.1% per year for all systems and 3.1% for large systems between 1964 and 1972. The period from 1975 to 1985 saw even sharper declines, with productivity dropping 3.1% annually across all systems and 3.8% for large systems.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 exacerbated existing challenges. Public transit ridership plummeted as people stayed home and avoided crowded spaces. As of 2023, nationwide ridership had only rebounded to approximately 71% of 2019 levels. This decline is largely attributed to changes in work travel patterns, with remote work becoming more prevalent. Transit systems, traditionally designed to cater to peak-hour commuting to central business districts, faced reduced demand as working from home remained two to five times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

To counteract the financial strain from diminished ridership, Congress authorized unprecedented federal subsidies. Supplemental COVID-19 appropriations during fiscal years 2020 and 2021 provided $69.5 billion in emergency support to transit agencies, equating to nearly five years of pre-pandemic federal transit funding. Additionally, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of fiscal year 2022 increased federal transit funding by 67% over levels previously authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act of 2015.

These substantial federal funds enabled transit agencies to maintain service levels close to pre-pandemic standards. Between 2019 and 2023, transit service provision decreased by only 10.3% (measured in vehicle revenue-miles), despite a 29.3% drop in ridership. This imbalance led to notable declines in transit labor productivity, primarily driven by decreased ridership.

The persistent decline in transit productivity necessitates a multifaceted approach to reform. Key recommendations include:

Reevaluating Funding Structures: Shifting from federal operating subsidies to performance-based funding can incentivize efficiency and align financial support with measurable improvements in service delivery. Embracing Technological Innovations: Integrating advanced technologies, such as real-time data analytics and automated systems, can enhance operational efficiency and improve the rider experience. Promoting Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborations between public agencies and private companies can introduce innovative solutions and investment, fostering a more dynamic and responsive transit system. Implementing Demand-Responsive Services: Adopting flexible, on-demand transit services in areas with low or scattered ridership can optimize resource allocation and better meet the needs of these communities. Enhancing Accountability and Transparency: Establishing robust oversight mechanisms can ensure that funds are utilized effectively, reducing wasteful expenditures and building public trust in transit agencies.

The report does not explicitly address housing policies or the need for increased residential density in relation to public transit productivity.

However, the Reason Foundation has explored the intersection of housing policies and urban density in other publications. For instance, discussions on “missing middle housing” highlight the challenges posed by zoning laws that limit housing density, which can drive up housing prices and restrict affordable housing options.

Additionally, Reason has examined how land-use regulations contribute to housing shortages, noting that such regulations often limit the supply of developable land or restrict higher-density housing options necessary to meet urban housing demand.

Overall, Reason acknowledges in its broader body of work that land-use policies and housing density are integral to urban planning and can influence public transit systems.

