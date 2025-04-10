District Faces Tough Decisions as Enrollment Declines, Housing Crisis Looms

“A Matter of Will”: Superintendent Matt Best on Declining Enrollment, Housing, and the Future of Davis Schools
On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Matt Best sat down with the Vanguard to talk about a crisis quietly reshaping the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD): declining student enrollment. But to hear Best tell it, this is not merely a problem of shrinking class sizes or shifting demographics—it’s a reflection of a deeper community challenge, one that cuts to the core of Davis’ identity and future: housing.
For the past several weeks, Best and Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton have been making the rounds—meeting with over 90 community groups by the end of this school year—to sound the alarm. Their message is blunt: without new housing in Davis, the city’s schools face painful choices, including school closures, staffing cuts, and reduced programming.
“This is a matter of will,” Best said. “We’re not here to advocate for a particular project or type of housing, but we are here to make the consequences of inaction clear. The connection between housing and schools isn’t just abstract—it’s immediate, it’s financial, and it’s human.”
The enrollment challenge didn’t happen overnight. DJUSD’s student population has hovered around 8,500 for much of the past two decades. But the composition of that enrollment has shifted dramatically. Today, more than 1,200 students—nearly 15%—come from outside the district, the children of UC Davis staff and other local employees who work in Davis but can’t afford to live here.
In tandem, birth rates in Davis have plunged—from over 600 in 2003 to just 346 in 2023. The district’s kindergarten classes are thinning out, and that decline will echo upward through every grade level for the next decade.
“The pipeline has slowed,” Best explained. “And without new housing to attract young families, we’re heading into a prolonged decline.”
What makes the situation even more urgent is the fiscal model that governs California’s public schools. DJUSD receives funding based on average daily attendance. Every lost student represents roughly $12,000 in annual revenue. Over the past four years, the district has already cut $7.5 million in response to enrollment losses. With an expected annual loss of about 100 students, that number could double in the years ahead.
One common community refrain has been the idea of “right-sizing” the school district—closing schools, consolidating campuses, and trimming staff. But as Best explains, it’s not that simple.
“You don’t save a dollar for every dollar of enrollment loss,” he said. “You might save 60 cents—and only after years of contraction.”
That 40-cent gap, he emphasized, represents fixed costs and delayed structural impacts. And in the meantime, schools remain under-enrolled but still expensive to operate, leading to diminished programs and services.
“Chasing enrollment loss year after year just puts us in a perpetual cutting cycle,” Best said. “You don’t stabilize—you bleed.”
Moreover, closing a school carries its own logistical and emotional toll. In a city like Davis, where neighborhood schools are deeply tied to community identity, shuttering a campus can divide families and leave lasting scars.
“That’s the last thing we want to do,” Best said. “Especially if we close a school and then 18 months later a housing project is approved and we have to reopen it again.”
Best is quick to note that the district isn’t lobbying for any specific development. But the numbers tell a clear story: housing matters. And so does the type of housing.
High-density projects, especially those with smaller unit sizes, tend to yield fewer students per unit. Larger, single-family homes, while often criticized for affordability issues, produce more students per household. The proposed Village Farms and Willowgrove (formerly Shriners) developments could, if approved, stabilize enrollment by 2040—adding up to 1,000 new students between them.
“We’ve seen this play out across Yolo County,” Best said. “Woodland and West Sacramento are growing—and their schools are stable. Davis isn’t, and we’re shrinking.”
But affordability remains the elephant in the room. Most teachers, particularly those early in their careers, can’t afford a $600,000 starter home in Davis. The result is an increasingly transient workforce, with many teachers leaving after just a few years.
“We’re seeing staff turn over faster,” Best said. “If you can’t live in the community where you work, it’s hard to stay long-term.”
To address this, the district is exploring workforce housing options—potentially redeveloping district-owned land to create affordable housing specifically for teachers and staff.
“It’s something we’re looking at seriously,” Best said. “But it’s one piece of a much larger puzzle.”
As enrollment continues to drop, the district will soon have to make tough decisions. Chief among them: boundary changes.
“It’s never an easy conversation,” Best admitted. “Parents understandably don’t want to move their kids out of a school they love. But boundary shifts are far less disruptive than school closures.”
Rebalancing student populations across schools could help delay or avoid closures, especially if new housing brings students into previously under-enrolled zones. But it requires community buy-in—and trust.
“The goal is to be as transparent and deliberate as possible,” he said. “We’re not looking to blindside anyone.”
More than anything, Best hopes these conversations will help shift the community’s mindset. For too long, housing policy and school planning have operated in separate silos. That disconnect, he argues, is no longer sustainable.
“What we hear over and over again is, ‘We didn’t know. No one told us that voting down a housing project would impact schools,’” Best said. “Well, now we’re telling you. Loudly.”
Indeed, Best and Clayton are in the midst of an ambitious civic engagement effort, aiming to speak with 90 different groups before the school year ends. From PTA meetings to service clubs, they’re spreading a consistent message: schools don’t exist in a vacuum. They rise and fall with the communities around them.
“I don’t want people to say five years from now, ‘Why didn’t you say something?’” Best said. “We’re saying it now.”
The district has already begun preparing for a possible restructuring, with the school board set to make final decisions by October 2026. If neither Village Farms nor Willow Grove is approved, at least two schools could close by 2027–2028. If one project moves forward, that number might be reduced to one.
“We’re on a tight timeline,” Best said. “We’ll need to start planning in earnest this fall.”
In the meantime, the district continues to adjust—leaning on programs like transitional kindergarten (TK) and extended learning grants to cushion the impact of declining elementary enrollment. But Best is clear-eyed: these are stopgaps, not solutions.
“You can’t program your way out of a housing shortage,” he said.
For longtime residents and parents, the implications go beyond numbers. A school closure isn’t just about capacity—it’s about connection. Empty parks, fewer Little League teams, dwindling PTA rosters—these are the early warning signs of a changing town.
“We hear it from everyone,” Maria Clayton added. “Realtors tell us that families walk through Davis parks and don’t see kids playing. Youth sports are shrinking. It’s not anecdotal. It’s demographic.”
In that sense, Best sees the conversation about schools as a proxy for a much larger civic question: what kind of community does Davis want to be?
“If we want to keep our schools strong, we have to make room for the next generation,” he said. “That means building—not just homes, but a future that families can see themselves in.”
It’s a message the district will continue to bring to neighborhoods, Zoom rooms, and city hall chambers in the months ahead.
As Best put it, “Change is coming either way. The question is whether we shape it—or let it shape us.”
Didn’t we just see this article yesterday, the day before, and the day before that?
In any case, let’s rehash this type of statement again:
“One common community refrain has been the idea of “right-sizing” the school district—closing schools, consolidating campuses, and trimming staff. But as Best explains, it’s not that simple.”
“You don’t save a dollar for every dollar of enrollment loss,” he said. “You might save 60 cents—and only after years of contraction.”
(Gee – just imagine how big the deficit would be if they shut the ENTIRE SYSTEM down. In that case, you’d have to multiply the difference – 40 cents times each and every dollar of DJUSD’s annual budget to determine the annual loss of a system with no students.)
I sat down and interviewed him yesterday – so how could you have seen this article before?
It’s stating the same thing that you (and the superintendent) have already said.
Didn’t we also clarify that the first rule of auditing is to not automatically accept figures from an organization with a vested interest – and which is engaging in a self-interested political advocacy based upon those figures?)
I would think you be interested in some of the new ground that was covered in the interview and article.
None to be found.
By the way, can you tell us more about these meetings with “90 community groups”? What groups are those, and when/where did these meetings occur?
(I would think that would normally be something the Vanguard would announce in advance.)
I specifically asked him to explain several questions that you had – and they are included in the article.
There’s nothing new here. What questions did I supposedly ask?
Ok
Worth repeating: “High-density projects, especially those with smaller unit sizes, tend to yield fewer students per unit. Larger, single-family homes, while often criticized for affordability issues, produce more students per household.”
Of course (except perhaps in Davis – see The Cannery).
Also, see who is buying existing larger houses (age/demographics, wealth, etc.).
This is why young families primarily purchase in Woodland – it’s cheaper for a larger house. (But even those students are not going to be able to “save” all of DJUSD’s schools – they’ve already acknowledged this.)
Families AGE OUT of school systems, and pretty quickly at that. This is even happening in Woodland, in the older sections of town.
Well, sure—humans only live so long, and kids are only in school for a few years. Maybe we don’t need schools or houses at all, since we’re all going to die eventually. But if we are going to bother having a community, maybe it should be one that actually makes room for families.
Houses provide shelter for ALL age groups – including families with young children.
The “problem” (from an organization like a school district) is that families don’t generally move-out when their kids age-out of the system.
And in a place like Davis, young families moving to the area (without much money) are generally going to pick a place like Woodland, for the reason I already mentioned.
And those who do buy a pre-owned house in Davis tend to be wealthier, probably older, and probably have fewer children. (Which isn’t a “problem” for anyone other than a school district.)
The population of California and the U.S. is also ageing.
All of that might be true, Ron—but ignoring the reality doesn’t make it go away. It just makes the problem worse.
Seems like you missed this part of the comment:
“Which isn’t a “problem” for anyone other than a school district.”
(Hate to break it to you and the relatively small percentage of Davis’ population which is directly-impacted, but DJUSD’s problems are not “everyone’s” problem. And they already know and have complete control over their own solution – to downsize.
Putting forth claims/numbers “proving” that closing down schools doesn’t save money (as enrollment declines) isn’t fooling anyone. Those type of claims damage the school district’s own credibility.
I didn’t miss that part, Ron—I just reject the idea that public schools are only the district’s problem. They’re community infrastructure, and when we push out families, everyone feels the impact. Downsizing may be a technical fix, but it’s not a vision for a thriving city. And as noted by the Superintendent – downsizing only saves 40 cents on the dollar – over time and long and painful cuts and doesn’t stop the bleeding.
David says “I didn’t miss that part, Ron—I just reject the idea that public schools are only the district’s problem.”
That’s where we have a significant disagreement.
David says: “They’re community infrastructure, and when we push out families, everyone feels the impact.”
When there’s less need for a given “community infrastructure”, it can be used for purposes for which there actually is a “community need”.
Also, no families have been “pushed out”. They’ve aged-out. As far as the impact of that is concerned, I can provide a list of benefits (e.g., less need for schools, libraries, families with multiple vehicles – including those lining up to pick up kids at school, drop them off at after-school activities, etc.).
David says: “Downsizing may be a technical fix, but it’s not a vision for a thriving city.”
“Thriving city” has no objective definition. For example, there are communities where everyone is REQUIRED to be a senior citizen, and they would probably take issue with your definition of a “thriving” city.
David says: “And as noted by the Superintendent – downsizing only saves 40 cents on the dollar – over time and long and painful cuts and doesn’t stop the bleeding.”
This is where I get very frustated with you, since we (and not just me) have already noted many, many times that you cannot rely upon a self-interested organization to provide its own “numbers” in regard to an issue that threatens their own interests (e.g., level of employment). There is going to be a massive amount of savings every time a school is actually closed.
As far as the “bleeding” is concerned, that simply means that they might have to close more than one school, over time. Also, that’s not “bleeding” – that’s taking responsibility for an oversized district.
“You don’t save a dollar for every dollar of enrollment loss,” he said. “You might save 60 cents—and only after years of contraction.”
The decision to close a school does not produce enrollment loss. When a school closes the students don’t evaporate, they move to a different facility. So when you close a school, you save 100 cents not 60 cents.
Further, the enrollment loss and the ADA revenue loss that accompanies it has already happened. The lost revenue associated with 343 births instead of 600 births is already a current budgetary reality, as is the cost to operate the existing DJUSD facilities. But those two budget realities are independent of one another. The amount of ADA revenue does not impact the number of facilities, and the number of facilities does not impact the ADA revenue.
Further, nothing that DJUSD does in raising or lowering its costs will change its ADA revenue by even a penny. DJUSD is at the mercy of factors beyond its control.
On the other hand DJUSD is in complete control of the ability to raise or lower its costs.
Your first statement is untrue as it fails to account for fixed costs
Second statement is false, the enrollment loss is projected to the next ten years, it hasn’t already happened.
Third statement is also false, they are making cuts as we speak.
David says: “Your first statement is untrue as it fails to account for fixed costs.”
There are very few costs which are actually/completely “fixed”.
The underlying lack of logic in your comment is that the school district is “perfectly-sized”. And yet, there are both larger and smaller districts throughout the state.
David says: “Second statement is false, the enrollment loss is projected to the next ten years, it hasn’t already happened.”
Sounds like they’d better get ready to take some steps (e.g., a planned closure). It’s better to do so in advance. (For example, by not continuing to enroll students at a school slated for closure.)
If it “helps” the district, I’d be willing to show up to support a closure plan. (Of course, they don’t actually “want” that type of help.)
Fixed costs are indeed fixed, but very few Fixed Costs are directly attributable to an individual facility. They mostly are at the District Administration level. Give me some examples of facility-specific fixed costs.
The decision whether or not to close a facility is in the present. If acted upon in the present it will produce an immediate and real impact on DJUSD’s financial statements. ADA revenue can only be impacted by real enrollment changes.
The projections of future enrollment loss are just that projections. But even if those revenue loss/gain projections come to pass, they do not create equivalent loss/gain of operating costs for DJUSD. Further, DJUSD’s own numbers clearly are evidence that enrollment loss has already happened … and as a result revenue loss has already happened.
Read my third statement again, “nothing that DJUSD does in raising or lowering its costs will change its ADA revenue by even a penny. DJUSD is at the mercy of factors beyond its control.” And you said that statement “is also false, they are making cuts as we speak.” Regarding those cuts they are making as we speak, how are those cuts affecting ADA revenue.
Bottom-line, you are attempting to count changes in revenue twice, but changes in costs only once.
Matt says: “So when you close a school, you save 100 cents not 60 cents.”
In a sense, they save “more than” 100 cents, since the existing parcel tax is then allocated among fewer schools.