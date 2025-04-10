District Faces Tough Decisions as Enrollment Declines, Housing Crisis Looms

Generated Image

“A Matter of Will”: Superintendent Matt Best on Declining Enrollment, Housing, and the Future of Davis Schools

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Matt Best sat down with the Vanguard to talk about a crisis quietly reshaping the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD): declining student enrollment. But to hear Best tell it, this is not merely a problem of shrinking class sizes or shifting demographics—it’s a reflection of a deeper community challenge, one that cuts to the core of Davis’ identity and future: housing.

For the past several weeks, Best and Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton have been making the rounds—meeting with over 90 community groups by the end of this school year—to sound the alarm. Their message is blunt: without new housing in Davis, the city’s schools face painful choices, including school closures, staffing cuts, and reduced programming.

“This is a matter of will,” Best said. “We’re not here to advocate for a particular project or type of housing, but we are here to make the consequences of inaction clear. The connection between housing and schools isn’t just abstract—it’s immediate, it’s financial, and it’s human.”

The enrollment challenge didn’t happen overnight. DJUSD’s student population has hovered around 8,500 for much of the past two decades. But the composition of that enrollment has shifted dramatically. Today, more than 1,200 students—nearly 15%—come from outside the district, the children of UC Davis staff and other local employees who work in Davis but can’t afford to live here.

In tandem, birth rates in Davis have plunged—from over 600 in 2003 to just 346 in 2023. The district’s kindergarten classes are thinning out, and that decline will echo upward through every grade level for the next decade.

“The pipeline has slowed,” Best explained. “And without new housing to attract young families, we’re heading into a prolonged decline.”

What makes the situation even more urgent is the fiscal model that governs California’s public schools. DJUSD receives funding based on average daily attendance. Every lost student represents roughly $12,000 in annual revenue. Over the past four years, the district has already cut $7.5 million in response to enrollment losses. With an expected annual loss of about 100 students, that number could double in the years ahead.

One common community refrain has been the idea of “right-sizing” the school district—closing schools, consolidating campuses, and trimming staff. But as Best explains, it’s not that simple.

“You don’t save a dollar for every dollar of enrollment loss,” he said. “You might save 60 cents—and only after years of contraction.”

That 40-cent gap, he emphasized, represents fixed costs and delayed structural impacts. And in the meantime, schools remain under-enrolled but still expensive to operate, leading to diminished programs and services.

“Chasing enrollment loss year after year just puts us in a perpetual cutting cycle,” Best said. “You don’t stabilize—you bleed.”

Moreover, closing a school carries its own logistical and emotional toll. In a city like Davis, where neighborhood schools are deeply tied to community identity, shuttering a campus can divide families and leave lasting scars.

“That’s the last thing we want to do,” Best said. “Especially if we close a school and then 18 months later a housing project is approved and we have to reopen it again.”

Best is quick to note that the district isn’t lobbying for any specific development. But the numbers tell a clear story: housing matters. And so does the type of housing.

High-density projects, especially those with smaller unit sizes, tend to yield fewer students per unit. Larger, single-family homes, while often criticized for affordability issues, produce more students per household. The proposed Village Farms and Willowgrove (formerly Shriners) developments could, if approved, stabilize enrollment by 2040—adding up to 1,000 new students between them.

“We’ve seen this play out across Yolo County,” Best said. “Woodland and West Sacramento are growing—and their schools are stable. Davis isn’t, and we’re shrinking.”

But affordability remains the elephant in the room. Most teachers, particularly those early in their careers, can’t afford a $600,000 starter home in Davis. The result is an increasingly transient workforce, with many teachers leaving after just a few years.

“We’re seeing staff turn over faster,” Best said. “If you can’t live in the community where you work, it’s hard to stay long-term.”

To address this, the district is exploring workforce housing options—potentially redeveloping district-owned land to create affordable housing specifically for teachers and staff.

“It’s something we’re looking at seriously,” Best said. “But it’s one piece of a much larger puzzle.”

As enrollment continues to drop, the district will soon have to make tough decisions. Chief among them: boundary changes.

“It’s never an easy conversation,” Best admitted. “Parents understandably don’t want to move their kids out of a school they love. But boundary shifts are far less disruptive than school closures.”

Rebalancing student populations across schools could help delay or avoid closures, especially if new housing brings students into previously under-enrolled zones. But it requires community buy-in—and trust.

“The goal is to be as transparent and deliberate as possible,” he said. “We’re not looking to blindside anyone.”

More than anything, Best hopes these conversations will help shift the community’s mindset. For too long, housing policy and school planning have operated in separate silos. That disconnect, he argues, is no longer sustainable.

“What we hear over and over again is, ‘We didn’t know. No one told us that voting down a housing project would impact schools,’” Best said. “Well, now we’re telling you. Loudly.”

Indeed, Best and Clayton are in the midst of an ambitious civic engagement effort, aiming to speak with 90 different groups before the school year ends. From PTA meetings to service clubs, they’re spreading a consistent message: schools don’t exist in a vacuum. They rise and fall with the communities around them.

“I don’t want people to say five years from now, ‘Why didn’t you say something?’” Best said. “We’re saying it now.”

The district has already begun preparing for a possible restructuring, with the school board set to make final decisions by October 2026. If neither Village Farms nor Willow Grove is approved, at least two schools could close by 2027–2028. If one project moves forward, that number might be reduced to one.

“We’re on a tight timeline,” Best said. “We’ll need to start planning in earnest this fall.”

In the meantime, the district continues to adjust—leaning on programs like transitional kindergarten (TK) and extended learning grants to cushion the impact of declining elementary enrollment. But Best is clear-eyed: these are stopgaps, not solutions.

“You can’t program your way out of a housing shortage,” he said.

For longtime residents and parents, the implications go beyond numbers. A school closure isn’t just about capacity—it’s about connection. Empty parks, fewer Little League teams, dwindling PTA rosters—these are the early warning signs of a changing town.

“We hear it from everyone,” Maria Clayton added. “Realtors tell us that families walk through Davis parks and don’t see kids playing. Youth sports are shrinking. It’s not anecdotal. It’s demographic.”

In that sense, Best sees the conversation about schools as a proxy for a much larger civic question: what kind of community does Davis want to be?

“If we want to keep our schools strong, we have to make room for the next generation,” he said. “That means building—not just homes, but a future that families can see themselves in.”

It’s a message the district will continue to bring to neighborhoods, Zoom rooms, and city hall chambers in the months ahead.

As Best put it, “Change is coming either way. The question is whether we shape it—or let it shape us.”

