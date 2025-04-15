Mistrial Declared in Trial of Ex-Correctional Officer Accused of Abusing Female Inmates

Generated Image

OAKLAND, CA – After weeks of graphic testimony and emotional courtroom scenes, the federal criminal trial of former correctional officer Darrell Smith ended in a mistrial Monday when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Smith, formerly employed at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin, was facing 15 felony counts for sexually abusing five incarcerated women.

The trial began on March 17 and marked the latest effort to bring accountability to a federal prison system rocked by widespread abuse. Seven former Dublin officials have already been convicted of similar charges, and dozens more remain under investigation. Some of the officials implicated have remained on paid administrative leave for years.

Survivors testified in vivid detail over several days, recounting how Smith raped, groped, and coerced them—often using his control over mail, movement, and privileges to force compliance. One survivor testified that Smith watched women shower while masturbating. Others described being denied basic needs if they refused to flash their breasts or submit to sexual acts.

In the wake of the hung jury, advocates say the outcome is devastating—but not surprising.

“This mistrial is devastating, especially given how difficult and traumatizing it was for survivors to testify,” said Aimee Chavira, a former Dublin survivor who was one of the first to speak out publicly and the first to be released through compassionate release following BOP sexual abuse. “To the families of those still incarcerated: your loved ones will need your support after receiving this news.”

Chavira, who sat through much of the trial in the Oakland federal courtroom, said the trial reopened painful wounds. “Being forced to relive it, to have to sit in a courtroom where he was just feet away, and then to walk out without justice—it’s retraumatizing,” she told The Vanguard in a recent interview.

The emotional weight of the trial was palpable throughout. Survivors sat in the courtroom alongside formerly incarcerated advocates, attorneys, and supporters. Many traveled hours to be present for the proceedings.

“The courtroom was filled with solidarity,” Chavira said. “That’s what got a lot of us through. But it shouldn’t have to be this hard to be heard.”

Advocates point to the broader systemic failures within the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that allowed abuse at FCI Dublin to fester for years—unchecked, unreported, and, in many cases, actively covered up.

Emily Shapiro, an advocate with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP), emphasized that survivors were the ones who made any measure of justice possible.

“The progress that’s been made to uncover and interrupt staff sexual abuse in the BOP is because of survivors who had the courage to speak out and fight back,” Shapiro said. “Despite this setback, survivor-led advocacy has already resulted in historic criminal convictions, civil settlements, and a groundbreaking class action that mandates real oversight.”

That class action lawsuit—California Coalition for Women Prisoners et al. v. United States Bureau of Prisons—led to a Consent Decree that went into effect on March 31, 2025. The Decree applies to more than a dozen federal women’s prisons and is designed to address systemic sexual abuse, retaliation, and medical neglect.

Under the Decree, the BOP must submit to two years of independent oversight, including policy changes and enforcement mechanisms to better protect those incarcerated in federal women’s facilities. Survivors and attorneys say this is a major milestone—but warn that implementation will be key.

Jae Oh, a partner at the Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm, has represented numerous Dublin survivors in both criminal and civil matters. He expressed disappointment in the mistrial but reaffirmed his commitment to the broader fight.

“While a mistrial is a difficult outcome for the survivors, I respect the jury’s decision and will continue to fight for accountability,” Oh said. “I also stand with those who may never get their day in court. We need to fundamentally change the culture of impunity inside the Bureau of Prisons.”

Chavira agreed. In her interview with The Vanguard, she pointed out that the same U.S. Attorney’s Office now prosecuting Smith had ignored reports of abuse for years.

“They didn’t believe us when it counted. And now we’re supposed to count on them to deliver justice?” she said. “We can’t let this be the end of the story.”

Despite the mistrial, Smith will likely be retried later this year, with a tentative court date set for September 15, 2025. Survivors may be asked to testify again—facing yet another round of cross-examination and exposure.

“I don’t know if I can go through it again,” one survivor, who asked not to be named, told The Vanguard outside the courthouse. “But I also can’t let him walk away like nothing happened.”

For many, the struggle for justice goes beyond any one case.

“This isn’t just about Darrell Smith,” Chavira said. “This is about a system that allowed predators to operate with impunity for years—sometimes decades. It’s about every person still inside who’s scared to come forward. And it’s about building a future where this can’t happen again.”

