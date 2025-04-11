Stanford Protesters Face Felony Charges after Taking over Campus Building

Some Legal Observers Question Prosecutorial Approach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has filed felony charges against 12 individuals accused of taking over a Stanford University administrative building during a protest last June. The charges include felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass, stemming from what authorities described as a coordinated and destructive occupation of Building 10, the site of the university president’s office.

The individuals, whose ages range from 19 to 32, allegedly barricaded themselves inside the building during the early morning hours of June 5, 2024. According to the District Attorney’s Office, they used tools to force entry, disabled security cameras, splashed fake blood throughout the offices, and damaged property inside. Authorities say the protest caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

“Dissent is American. Vandalism is criminal,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement. “There is a bright line between making a point and committing a crime. These defendants crossed the line into criminality when they broke into those offices, barricaded themselves inside, and started a calculated plan of destruction.”

The protesters, many of whom are current or former Stanford students, were arrested on site after law enforcement broke through barricades. Officers recovered backpacks containing food, tools, and various equipment allegedly used to reinforce the occupation.

According to the DA’s office, seized phones and encrypted messages revealed advance planning, including operational guides and discussions about surveillance, evading identification, and deliberately damaging the space.

One such document cited by prosecutors was a “Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide,” which stated: “A group may decide it is better to destroy or vandalize a space than to return it to its usual role in good condition.”

While the charges signal a strong response from law enforcement, the decision to prosecute the protesters under felony statutes has drawn questions from civil liberties observers and legal experts who argue that prosecutors have considerable discretion in determining whether political protest actions merit criminal penalties—or a more measured response.

Legal scholars note that many civil disobedience actions throughout U.S. history—particularly during the civil rights and anti-war movements—have included property damage or trespass but were met with misdemeanor charges, if any.

The severity of the charges in this case has prompted debate over whether the DA’s office is taking a punitive stance that could chill political speech and protest on college campuses.

“The question isn’t whether damage occurred, but whether charging these protesters with felonies is a proportionate response,” said one Bay Area legal analyst. “This could set a precedent that escalates the legal consequences of protest—particularly when the protests involve critique of powerful institutions.”

At the time of the incident, the protesters issued a series of demands in videos posted online, though the DA’s office did not specify the content of those demands. According to Stanford University, the protest prompted an immediate law enforcement response from campus security, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and the Palo Alto Police Department.

The 12 individuals charged are expected to be arraigned later this month at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. A student journalist who was present inside the building but did not participate in the occupation was not charged.

Stanford officials declined to comment on the prosecution but noted that the university supports the right to peaceful protest while condemning the destruction of property and disruption of operations.

