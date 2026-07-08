Analysis: Precinct Data Suggest Measure V Was Defeated by Neighborhood Opposition Closest to Village Farms

DAVIS, Calif. — The final certified results of the June 2 Measure V election tell a more nuanced story than a simple citywide rejection of the Village Farms development proposal. While the measure failed by a narrow margin of just 276 votes, the precinct-level data indicate the outcome was driven largely by concentrated opposition in the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the proposed project.
The official canvass shows Measure V received 11,414 “Yes” votes and 11,690 “No” votes, a margin of 49.4 percent to 50.6 percent.
However, the two precincts immediately adjacent to the Village Farms site—Precincts 15027 and 15028—produced a combined No margin of 1,467 votes.
The rest of Davis combined to produce a Yes margin of 1,191 votes, nearly offsetting the opposition concentrated in the neighborhoods closest to the proposed development.
In effect, the election was decided by the precincts surrounding the project itself rather than by broad opposition throughout the city.
The results are consistent with what urban planning scholars describe as a “neighborhood effect” or localized NIMBY (“Not In My Backyard”) phenomenon, in which support for new housing declines as proximity to a proposed development increases.
The strongest opposition came from Precinct 15028, which includes much of the Covell Farms neighborhood immediately east of the Village Farms site. There, Measure V received 2,126 Yes votes and 3,240 No votes, with only 39.6 percent of voters supporting the measure.
That precinct alone generated a 1,114-vote No margin—four times larger than the final citywide margin of defeat.
Immediately adjacent to the project on the west and south, Precinct 15027 also rejected the measure, voting 1,421 to 1,068 against it, with just 42.9 percent support.
Together, the two precincts touching the project produced the city’s two strongest No votes.
By contrast, precincts farther from Village Farms showed a markedly different voting pattern.
West Davis Precinct 15012 approved the measure with 59.0 percent support, while Precinct 15013 supported it by 56.7 percent and Precinct 15014 by 54.1 percent. Even the small Precinct 15015 favored the project by nearly 63 percent.
The intermediate precincts—15026 and 15030—were essentially evenly divided, each voting almost exactly 50-50.
The resulting geographic pattern paints a telling picture.
The precincts nearest Village Farms averaged just 40.7 percent support for Measure V. The intermediate precincts averaged 49.7 percent support, while the precincts farther away averaged 57.6 percent support.
That represents nearly a 17-point increase in support moving from the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to the project to those located farther across the city.
To test whether that pattern reflected more than visual observation, the precincts were grouped into three proximity categories based on their relationship to Village Farms: adjacent, intermediate and distant. Assigning ordinal proximity scores produced a Pearson correlation coefficient of approximately 0.95 between distance from the project and the percentage of Yes votes.
Although the analysis is limited by Davis’ small number of voting precincts (the county has consolidated precincts as California has moved away from polling place voting), the relationship is exceptionally strong. As proximity to Village Farms decreased, support for Measure V consistently increased.
The analysis does not prove why individual voters cast their ballots, nor can it establish that every No vote reflected neighborhood concerns. Voters undoubtedly considered a range of issues, including traffic, fiscal impacts, housing needs, environmental concerns and growth generally.
However, the geographic concentration of opposition strongly suggests that location played a significant role in the election.
This distinction matters because the election has often been characterized simply as another rejection of peripheral growth under Davis’ Measure J process.
The precinct results tell a more complicated story.
Rather than demonstrating citywide opposition to new housing, the certified returns indicate Davis was almost evenly divided overall, with much of the city actually supporting Village Farms. The decisive opposition came from the neighborhoods that would have experienced the project’s most immediate effects.
That finding aligns with decades of planning research documenting how attitudes toward development often differ depending on whether a project is proposed near one’s own neighborhood.
Political scientists have long distinguished between general attitudes toward housing and localized reactions to specific projects. Surveys across California routinely show broad public support for increasing housing supply, yet individual developments often encounter organized neighborhood opposition centered on concerns about traffic, neighborhood character, congestion, schools or infrastructure.
The Measure V precinct results fit that broader pattern.
The data also suggest that describing Davis as uniformly “anti-growth” oversimplifies the city’s politics.
Four precincts supported Village Farms, two were essentially tied, and only the two precincts immediately adjacent to the project voted decisively against it. The election ultimately turned on those neighborhoods.
Perhaps the most striking statistic is this: Precincts 15027 and 15028 together produced a No margin more than five times larger than the city’s final margin of defeat.
Without those two precincts, Measure V would have carried the remainder of Davis by more than 1,100 votes.
Rather than reflecting a broad consensus against new housing, the certified returns suggest Davis remains deeply divided over growth. Support for Village Farms was widespread across much of the city, while opposition was concentrated geographically in the neighborhoods nearest the proposed development.
For future Measure J elections, that finding may prove significant – particularly since much of the available land for peripheral projects are also along corridors that have traffic congestion.
Projects proposed adjacent to established neighborhoods likely will continue to face substantial localized resistance even if they command majority support elsewhere in the city.
Conversely, campaigns seeking voter approval may need to devote considerably more attention to mitigating neighborhood concerns closest to proposed development sites.
Ultimately, the certified election returns reveal that Measure V was less a referendum on growth across Davis than a referendum on growth in one particular part of Davis.
The geography of the vote suggests that where a housing project is proposed may be nearly as important as the project itself.
Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.
10 comments
Nimbyism is alive and well in Davis. I’m sure if you did the same analysis for other Measure J votes you would find similar results with the strongest opposition in the areas closest to each project.
I know the two DISC projects operated that way
So did Nishi if I remember correctly.
This analysis would seem to confirm the obvious. Did anyone expect something different?
But Jim, I haven’t run a Pearson correlation since Grad School
Yay East/Northeast Davis!
Of course, opposition and support were demonstrated throughout the city.
But another explanation for more support in other sections of the city is that some people were probably afraid that rejecting it would result in more development proposals in or next to “their” neighborhood.
Reminds me of the military – when Gomer screws up, the entire platoon has to do more pushups. Resulting in the platoon blaming Gomer, rather than Sergeant Carter (where the blame actually belongs for punishing the entire platoon – instead of just Gomer). A tactic of some teachers as well, as I recall.
Another explanation is that the school district threatened to close a school on the west side of the city, if the voters didn’t approve a development on the east side of the city. (Which also seemed like a “tactic”.)
The results show that Measure J has given neighborhoods the ability to veto projects near them. Those voters support infill, except when it’s going to be near them and might cause parking problems. They support hypothetical peripheral projects but balk at the details of each specific project. They have a lot of opinions about who should live here and how they should live, so long as it’s somewhere else in the city.
“Another explanation is that the school district threatened to close a school on the west side of the city, if the voters didn’t approve a development on the east side of the city.”
Birch Lane was also discussed for closure, but that precinct voted against Measure V.
I only remember Patwin – repeatedly.
“They have a lot of opinions about who should live here and how they should live, so long as it’s somewhere else in the city.”
I think you mean “outside” of the city, in regard to Measure J. Because that’s all that the measure deals with.
Of course, Measure J was also used to defeat a proposal (twice) that would have INCREASED demand for housing – DISC. So to label it as an anti-housing measure is not accurate.
I’d call it a measure that makes it more challenging to develop farmland for any urban use outside of the city (compared to what would happen if the current batch of council members was making such decisions).
Davis has spoken on Village Farms Measure V and what do we get? Yet another breathless precinct autopsy. Because apparently the shocking revelation that people who live right next to a massive new development might vote against it requires PhD level statistical theater and multiple loss lap articles.
“The precincts nearest Village Farms averaged just 40.7 percent support . . . ”
Stop the presses. People do not want a giant housing project plopped in their literal backyard increasing traffic changing the character of their neighborhood and altering their daily lives. It is almost as if humans have this weird evolutionary tendency to care more about things that directly impact them than abstract ideals shouted from across town.
And then comes the crown jewel of limp-arse hedging:
“The analysis does not prove why individual voters cast their ballots nor can it establish that every No vote reflected neighborhood concerns.”
You don’t say :-|
After spending an entire article mapping the precise geography of the No votes drawing beautiful correlation coefficients and waxing poetic about the neighborhood effect you are suddenly like, ‘well technically we cannot read minds’. Just so y’all know.
This is the academic version of I am not saying it was the dog but the dog was the only one in the kitchen and there is peanut butter on his face. You built the whole piece around the obvious spatial pattern and then tucked in this little correlation is not causation folks disclaimer like a nervous intern.
“The geography of the vote suggests that where a housing project is proposed may be nearly as important as the project itself.”
“WHERE”???!!! Seriously? You mean like, near people? Good luck finding a vacant plot in Davis with zero humans within a five mile radius. Maybe try proposing it in the middle of a soybean field in Iowa next time. Or better yet how about building the thing where the enthusiastic Yes voters from Precinct 15012 live. You know the ones who were 59 percent in favor. Put their neighborhood character on the line. See how fast that 17 point drop reverses itself. Because of it’s almost like humans are like, human.
Like maybe it isn’t the pejorative NIMBY and sitting upon one’s high horse of morality, “I’m better because I’m up for more traffic every day and cars idling and increasing VMTs, because I, unlike y’all selflessly care about poor people by building super-expensive new homes, and coddling developers because I am not judging you, I actually AM VIRTUOUS, and what’s more I am SIGNALING that. Heck, I wouldn’t mind! I volunteer! Take my house and build a giant steel platform atop my entire yard and build a 7-story square block brutalism-style affordable family housing complex right on top of me! The kids can play in my yard and I won’t shout, ‘get off the grass you d*mn kids!!!’ “.
RG say, “Nimbyism is alive and well in Davis.”
Yeah and it is alive and well on planet Earth! Because shocker people tend to care when something heavily impacts their homes their streets their kids schools their commute and the feel of the town they actually live in every single day. Crazy how that works.
How about a little compassion instead of this sneering ideological righteousness. Nimbyism is just a slur for ‘I want the housing but I want you to live with all the downsides’. It is easy to be pro development when it is someone elses backyard getting paved over. Everyone is a hero in someone else’s neighborhood. “Oh but I would have it my backyard!!! Really!!!” Oh, well aren’t you special.
The article keeps insisting this is not a citywide rejection of growth just a hyper local thing, and implies it’s DAVIS that is the problem: Oh, so Nimby! Translation: Most of Davis was fine with it it is just those selfish bastards who would actually have to live with it who ruined everything.
JF say, “This analysis would seem to confirm the obvious. Did anyone expect something different?”
Yup. People voting based on how it affects their actual lives is not some pathology to be pathologized with Pearson coefficients. It is normal human behavior. The real cosmic joke is y’all pretending otherwise while writing the same “Local Opposition Bad – Neighborhood Opposition Worse” article for the umpteenth time since June.
And all this from a guy who voted YES for most Measure J/R/D projects, and think Measure J/R/D is bad law. And I say that because I am VIRTUOUS and I am SIGNALING.
Maybe just maybe the lesson is not that NIMBYs are evil. Maybe the lesson is that if you want big projects to pass you should design them so they do not screw over the people who have to live right next to them. Wild concept I know.
But sure keep clutching those precinct pearl maps and gasping at the neighborhood effect. The rest of us will be over here cheering for the gazelle.