Analysis: Precinct Data Suggest Measure V Was Defeated by Neighborhood Opposition Closest to Village Farms

DAVIS, Calif. — The final certified results of the June 2 Measure V election tell a more nuanced story than a simple citywide rejection of the Village Farms development proposal. While the measure failed by a narrow margin of just 276 votes, the precinct-level data indicate the outcome was driven largely by concentrated opposition in the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the proposed project.

The official canvass shows Measure V received 11,414 “Yes” votes and 11,690 “No” votes, a margin of 49.4 percent to 50.6 percent.

However, the two precincts immediately adjacent to the Village Farms site—Precincts 15027 and 15028—produced a combined No margin of 1,467 votes.

The rest of Davis combined to produce a Yes margin of 1,191 votes, nearly offsetting the opposition concentrated in the neighborhoods closest to the proposed development.

In effect, the election was decided by the precincts surrounding the project itself rather than by broad opposition throughout the city.

The results are consistent with what urban planning scholars describe as a “neighborhood effect” or localized NIMBY (“Not In My Backyard”) phenomenon, in which support for new housing declines as proximity to a proposed development increases.

The strongest opposition came from Precinct 15028, which includes much of the Covell Farms neighborhood immediately east of the Village Farms site. There, Measure V received 2,126 Yes votes and 3,240 No votes, with only 39.6 percent of voters supporting the measure.

That precinct alone generated a 1,114-vote No margin—four times larger than the final citywide margin of defeat.

Immediately adjacent to the project on the west and south, Precinct 15027 also rejected the measure, voting 1,421 to 1,068 against it, with just 42.9 percent support.

Together, the two precincts touching the project produced the city’s two strongest No votes.

By contrast, precincts farther from Village Farms showed a markedly different voting pattern.

West Davis Precinct 15012 approved the measure with 59.0 percent support, while Precinct 15013 supported it by 56.7 percent and Precinct 15014 by 54.1 percent. Even the small Precinct 15015 favored the project by nearly 63 percent.

The intermediate precincts—15026 and 15030—were essentially evenly divided, each voting almost exactly 50-50.

The resulting geographic pattern paints a telling picture.

The precincts nearest Village Farms averaged just 40.7 percent support for Measure V. The intermediate precincts averaged 49.7 percent support, while the precincts farther away averaged 57.6 percent support.

That represents nearly a 17-point increase in support moving from the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to the project to those located farther across the city.

To test whether that pattern reflected more than visual observation, the precincts were grouped into three proximity categories based on their relationship to Village Farms: adjacent, intermediate and distant. Assigning ordinal proximity scores produced a Pearson correlation coefficient of approximately 0.95 between distance from the project and the percentage of Yes votes.

Although the analysis is limited by Davis’ small number of voting precincts (the county has consolidated precincts as California has moved away from polling place voting), the relationship is exceptionally strong. As proximity to Village Farms decreased, support for Measure V consistently increased.

The analysis does not prove why individual voters cast their ballots, nor can it establish that every No vote reflected neighborhood concerns. Voters undoubtedly considered a range of issues, including traffic, fiscal impacts, housing needs, environmental concerns and growth generally.

However, the geographic concentration of opposition strongly suggests that location played a significant role in the election.

This distinction matters because the election has often been characterized simply as another rejection of peripheral growth under Davis’ Measure J process.

The precinct results tell a more complicated story.

Rather than demonstrating citywide opposition to new housing, the certified returns indicate Davis was almost evenly divided overall, with much of the city actually supporting Village Farms. The decisive opposition came from the neighborhoods that would have experienced the project’s most immediate effects.

That finding aligns with decades of planning research documenting how attitudes toward development often differ depending on whether a project is proposed near one’s own neighborhood.

Political scientists have long distinguished between general attitudes toward housing and localized reactions to specific projects. Surveys across California routinely show broad public support for increasing housing supply, yet individual developments often encounter organized neighborhood opposition centered on concerns about traffic, neighborhood character, congestion, schools or infrastructure.

The Measure V precinct results fit that broader pattern.

The data also suggest that describing Davis as uniformly “anti-growth” oversimplifies the city’s politics.

Four precincts supported Village Farms, two were essentially tied, and only the two precincts immediately adjacent to the project voted decisively against it. The election ultimately turned on those neighborhoods.

Perhaps the most striking statistic is this: Precincts 15027 and 15028 together produced a No margin more than five times larger than the city’s final margin of defeat.

Without those two precincts, Measure V would have carried the remainder of Davis by more than 1,100 votes.

Rather than reflecting a broad consensus against new housing, the certified returns suggest Davis remains deeply divided over growth. Support for Village Farms was widespread across much of the city, while opposition was concentrated geographically in the neighborhoods nearest the proposed development.

For future Measure J elections, that finding may prove significant – particularly since much of the available land for peripheral projects are also along corridors that have traffic congestion.

Projects proposed adjacent to established neighborhoods likely will continue to face substantial localized resistance even if they command majority support elsewhere in the city.

Conversely, campaigns seeking voter approval may need to devote considerably more attention to mitigating neighborhood concerns closest to proposed development sites.

Ultimately, the certified election returns reveal that Measure V was less a referendum on growth across Davis than a referendum on growth in one particular part of Davis.

The geography of the vote suggests that where a housing project is proposed may be nearly as important as the project itself.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: